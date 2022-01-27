ALL EYES ON HOW LOW ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR WILL GO – WILL HE BLOCK DAP & AMANAH, NOW THAT PKR TO USE OWN LOGO – BY NOT PASSING AUTHORITY TO GUAN ENG & MAT SABU TO SIGN THE PAKATAN CANDIDATE FORMS – PERHAPS JUST IN CASE THEY RATIFY OTHER CANDIDATES LIKE MUDA’S SYED SADDIQ? – IF HE DOES, THEN DAP & AMANAH ARE STUCK IN HIS RIDICULOUS MELODRAMA – ‘IS IT JUST BECAUSE PKR WILL BE SEEN AS THE BIG BROTHER IF ITS LOGO IS USED, THEREFORE IT MUST BE REJECTED’ – LOW-IQ PKR YOUTH TURNS TO EMOTIONALISM TO DIVERT ATTENTION – INSTEAD OF ASKING THE LOGICAL QUESTION – WHAT’S THE POINT OF BEING IN A COALITION BUT NOT USING ITS LOGO? – DOES PKR ALREADY SEE ITSELF AS AN UMNO, WHICH USES THE BN LOGO, WHILE INSIDE THE PN PACT?
PKR and Amanah are taking 20 seats each for the upcoming Johor state election, while DAP is taking 16 seats, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu confirmed today.
This is after the party divided the 18 seats previously contested by Bersatu, with PKR and Amanah each taking eight additional seats and DAP an extra two. Johor has 56 state seats.
However, the door is still not closed to other opposition parties – Pejuang, Warisan, and Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) – to cooperate with Harapan.
Sin Chew Daily cited Mohamad as saying that negotiations with the three outside parties are ongoing and could be concluded in two days. He was speaking at a press conference in Johor Bahru.
The situation is expected to be more flexible this time around, with DAP and Amanah having more say after PKR decided to contest using its own logo.
PKR president Anwar Ibrahim has said that he will seek the authority to sign candidate forms to be transferred from him to Mohamad and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.
If this goes through, even if PKR refuses to cede any seats, Amanah and DAP can still make way individually and even authorise for outside candidates to contest under the Harapan logo.
Muda had previously sought to contest under Harapan in the Malacca state election, but talks fell through after PKR and Amanah decided to field Umno defectors as candidates.
Bersatu offshoot Pejuang, meanwhile, had previously said it plans to contest 42 out of 56 seats in Johor.
Harapan had appealed for the opposition to join forces in Johor in a bid to thwart Umno-BN, as well as Perikatan Nasional.
On Harapan’s seat distribution, it is not clear which former Bersatu seats have gone to which party, or if there are any swaps between the components.
However, Johor PKR Women’s leader Napsiah Khamis revealed that the Puteri Wangsa seat had been given to Amanah.
It was not a decision she was happy with.
“We cleared out the bushes, planted the seeds, but ‘they’ come to reap the harvest.
“Are ‘they’ strong? No… we are weak,” she quipped in a Facebook post today.
However, she assured that despite Amanah not being active in Puteri Wangsa, she said she would still mobilise PKR machinery to ensure Harapan’s victory.
Puteri Wangsa was won by Bersatu’s Mazlan Bujang in 2018. He quit the party yesterday and is widely speculated to be rejoining Umno. MKINI
Squabble begins over Harapan’s fate after PKR ‘flies solo’
At least two DAP reps have questioned Harapan’s status as a coalition, while PKR has defended the decision as an election strategy.
Penang Deputy Chief Minister II P Ramasamy was among the critics.
Ramasamy also questioned how Harapan, as a whole, can broaden the coalition to face Umno-BN in the next general election if they can’t even use a common logo in a state election.
Tras assemblyperson Chow Yu Hui went further when he said PKR’s decision to use the blue-eye flag was basically announcing that Harapan exists “in name only”.
“The reality is PKR is flying solo. There is no need for DAP and Amanah to embrace the Harapan flag when the spirit of alliance and strategic values are gone.
“Insisting on using the Harapan logo will only make the grassroots more confused while the voters feel disgusting,” he added.
Chow mooted for DAP to use its own logo in the state polls.
PKR yesterday announced it would use its own logo in the Johor polls, saying the Harapan logo had too much baggage tied to its two-year stint in government.
Amanah and DAP will continue to use the coalition’s logo.
Ramasamy said PKR’s arguments to abandon the Harapan logo were preposterous.
He said the problem with Harapan was not the logo, but rather its former chairperson Dr Mahathir Mohamad.
“Why should PKR leaders blame the logo, rather than taking the blame themselves?
“The Harapan leadership must take the blame for their close and parasitic relationship with Mahathir,” Ramasamy said.
Flawed narrative
Meanwhile, PKR vice-president Chang Lih Kang and treasurer-general Lee Chean Chung, in separate Facebook posts, said the argument that Harapan has collapsed because PKR is using its own logo was a flawed narrative.
They both cited how DAP and Amanah contested under the Warisan logo during the 2020 Sabah state election. PKR used its own logo in that election.
“Since the establishment of Harapan, we used PKR logo (in 2018 general election and several by-elections), Harapan logo (in Port Dickson and Tanjung Piai by-elections, and Malacca state polls) and own parties’ logo (in Sabah and Sarawak state elections).
“All of us were crossing the river by feeling the stones in the bumpy political experiments.
“Our priority now is to win the approval of the people. It is easier if we can have more empathy and less personal agenda as we are advancing on the path of reforms.
“While turning hawkish as party election looms is inevitable, but I hope no one will burn the mosquito net just to get the mosquitoes,” said Chang.
Lee said the use of the PKR logo is a strategic consideration as it was accepted by everyone in the 2018 general election.
“After the Sheraton Move, certain Harapan party insisted to make Mahathir the prime minister for the third time even when he was not part of Harapan. Back then, I did not hear anyone saying Harapan existed in name only.
“Instead of repeating the political squabbles that will annoy the people, why not focus on our political propaganda, highlighting the corruption and split in BN, the flip-flop in PN. Isn’t it better?” he asked.
The duo said Harapan should focus on winning the Johor election instead of fighting over logos.
Meanwhile, PKR Youth secretary Syukri Razab conceded that using separate logos was a bad move.
However, he said Harapan should not try to fool the people into thinking that the coalition embraces diverse opinions.
Syukri said the solution is for the other Harapan parties to use PKR’s logo as well.
“Truth be told, I don’t understand why Amanah and DAP find it so hard to use the PKR logo. What’s wrong with the PKR logo?
“Is it just because PKR will be seen as the ‘big brother’ if its logo is used, therefore it must be rejected?
“For Harapan’s sake, use the PKR logo. Whether (PKR will be seen as) abang long, ayahanda or pak long, they are just sentiments that need to be managed ” he said in a Facebook post.
PKR has been fighting to return to its logo for much of last year.
Despite citing baggage with the Harapan logo, some PKR leaders have argued previously that returning to the party logo would evoke sentiments from 2018 when the coalition won the general election using the same logo. MKINI
