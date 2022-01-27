PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan component parties Amanah and DAP say they would have preferred if all partners used the PH logo for the upcoming Johor elections, after PKR decided it would use its own flag for the polls.
However, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said they respected their ally’s position.
“As a coalition, Amanah and DAP would prefer all PH allies to unite under the same symbol with a common purpose and a shared political agenda,” they said.
“Both Amanah and DAP are of the opinion that political allies and coalition partners stay together in good times and bad times.”
They added that the decision to use a common logo was made for the 14th general election in 2018, but PKR had used its own logo then as PH was facing difficulties registering the coalition with the Registrar of Societies.
The decision was based on the belief that “swing voters” generally responded better to coalitions or parties they felt could work with others to solve problems in spite of their differences.
“Both Amanah and DAP will not abandon PH. We still have the three PH state governments in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.
“For this reason, both Amanah and DAP will not abandon the PH logo as this would be perceived as abandoning our efforts to regain control of the federal government.”
Heading into the Johor polls, Lim and Mohamad said opposition parties faced an uphill battle against Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.
Using a common logo would have helped supporters identify them in a crowded field.
“Amanah and DAP will continue to engage PKR as well as other opposition parties, including Muda, to offer a united front if we are to have any hope of securing victory in the upcoming Johor state elections.” FMT
Ramasamy slams PKR for opting to use own logo in Johor polls
PETALING JAYA: DAP leader P Ramasamy has criticised PKR for its decision to use its own logo instead of that of Pakatan Harapan (PH) in the upcoming Johor elections.
The Penang deputy chief minister said it was wrong and superficial for some PKR leaders to think that the source of their problems was in the use of the coalition’s logo.
“Placing undue weight on a logo might be counterproductive as the real issues that might affect the performance of the parties might be pushed to the background,” he said.
Ramasamy said a logo might have some impact but must be seen in relation to the choice of candidates, political leadership and issues at hand as well as how the general public viewed the parties generally.
He also questioned how PH as a whole could face Umno or Barisan Nasional (BN) in the next general election if PKR could not even use the coalition’s logo in a state election.
“If PKR does not trust the coalition’s logo, then what is the point of having the coalition in the first place?
“The problem is not the logo. The leadership was used and manipulated by none other than former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad.”
He said PH’s leadership must take the blame for their “close and parasitic” relationship with Mahathir, adding that this was the reason for the downfall of PH, not the use of a logo.
“Why should PKR leaders blame the logo instead of taking the blame themselves?”
He said abandoning the common logo did not augur well for alternative politics in the country.
“It is not just about moving from one logo to another and back, it is about Malaysians having faith in PH, as symbolised by the logo,” he said.
Yesterday, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim said the PH presidential council had agreed to allow PKR to use its own logo in the Johor elections while Amanah and DAP would contest under the PH banner.
PKR strategic director Sim Tze Tzin said this was an important decision, adding that he had “first-hand experience” from PKR’s wipeout in the Melaka polls. FMT
