Mohamad Sabu and Lim Guan Eng say their parties would like to see all PH allies unite under the same symbol with a common purpose and a shared political agenda.

We would prefer all to use PH logo, say Mat Sabu, Guan Eng

PETALING JAYA: Pakatan Harapan component parties Amanah and DAP say they would have preferred if all partners used the PH logo for the upcoming Johor elections, after PKR decided it would use its own flag for the polls.

However, Amanah president Mohamad Sabu and DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng said they respected their ally’s position.

In a joint statement, they said their parties would continue to use the PH logo to show they were committed to the aspiration of governing as a coalition.

“As a coalition, Amanah and DAP would prefer all PH allies to unite under the same symbol with a common purpose and a shared political agenda,” they said.

“Both Amanah and DAP are of the opinion that political allies and coalition partners stay together in good times and bad times.”

They added that the decision to use a common logo was made for the 14th general election in 2018, but PKR had used its own logo then as PH was facing difficulties registering the coalition with the Registrar of Societies.

The decision was based on the belief that “swing voters” generally responded better to coalitions or parties they felt could work with others to solve problems in spite of their differences.

“Both Amanah and DAP will not abandon PH. We still have the three PH state governments in Penang, Selangor and Negeri Sembilan.

“For this reason, both Amanah and DAP will not abandon the PH logo as this would be perceived as abandoning our efforts to regain control of the federal government.”

Heading into the Johor polls, Lim and Mohamad said opposition parties faced an uphill battle against Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional.

Using a common logo would have helped supporters identify them in a crowded field.

“Amanah and DAP will continue to engage PKR as well as other opposition parties, including Muda, to offer a united front if we are to have any hope of securing victory in the upcoming Johor state elections.” FMT

