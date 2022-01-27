PKR’s decision to contest in the Johor polls using its own logo instead of the Pakatan Harapan logo has drawn a sarcastic response from a fellow opposition party.

Pejuang’s Marzuki Yahya, said this flies in the face of Harapan’s attempts to unite the opposition.

“Anwar invited other opposition parties to unite under the Pakatan Harapan banner (to face the Johor state election).

“But he ends up deciding his party will use its own logo for the polls,” he quipped when contacted yesterday.

Marzuki was referring to Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim, who yesterday announced the coalition’s decision that PKR would use its own logo to contest in the Johor state election, while other component parties would stick with the Harapan banner.

The decision was made following a Harapan presidential council meeting at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya, Selangor.

“With regard to our logo, a consensus has been achieved… PKR will use PKR’s logo while the rest will use Harapan’s logo,” Anwar had told a press conference.

The decision came just two days after Anwar said that Harapan would rope in all the opposition parties, including Pejuang, Warisan and Muda, to contest in all 56 state seats in the forthcoming Johor State Legislative Assembly election.

However, Pejuang has indicated that the party is not interested in joining hands with Harapan, with Marzuki describing the coalition as “not a true opposition party”.

He added in a statement yesterday: “Harapan is part of Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government (by means of confidence and supply), while it is also part of the government in Johor.”