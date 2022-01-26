ANYTHING TO DO WITH JOHOR POLLS OR NOT – COVID ON THE RISE AGAIN – NEW CASES HIT 4,744 THE HIGHEST SINCE DEC 10 – WILL WORRIED VOTERS & FENCE SITTERS STAY HOME & HAND ANOTHER LANDSLIDE WIN TO UMNO?

The Health Ministry reported 4,744 new Covid-19 cases today, bringing the cumulative infections to 2,844,969.

The fresh infections today is the highest in 47 days, since Dec 10.

Nationally, hospital admissions of confirmed Covid-19 patients have risen, increasing by 5.29 percent in the last seven days compared to the preceding week.

Meanwhile, the infectivity rate is holding steady at 1.09 but still above the 1.0 threshold.

If sustained at this level, it will lead to an exponential growth in fresh infections.

Previously, the Health Ministry had warned of a new wave of Covid-19 cases due to the Omicron variant.

However, the Health Ministry said its modelling suggested that hospitals will be able to cope with the surge as the variant’s symptoms are less severe than the Delta variant.

Globally, the seriousness of the Omicron variant has varied. Countries that saw a significant surge in deaths largely had a lower vaccination rate.

The Health Ministry will only publish today’s breakdown of new cases by states after midnight on its CovidNow portal.

The breakdown by states for yesterday (Jan 25), where 4,066 new cases were reported, is as follow:

Selangor (975)

Johor (567)

Kelantan (420)

Kuala Lumpur (378)

Kedah (367)

Sabah (314)

Penang (219)

Negeri Sembilan (201)

Pahang (194)

Malacca (194)

Perak (126)

Terengganu (59)

Putrajaya (34)

Sarawak (10)

Perlis (8)

Labuan (0)

MKINI

Schools biggest source of infections as new Covid cases rise to 4,066