WARISAN & PEJUANG SNUB ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR – INDEED WHEN THERE WAS STILL A CHANCE TO RECLAIM PUTRAJAYA, PAKATAN SHOWED THEM THE DOOR – PERHAPS JUST TO PROTECT ANWAR’S ‘MONOPOLY’ ON THE PM DESIGNATE POST – NOW WHEN PAKATAN HAS LOST DIRECTION, WHY DOES IT STILL TRY TO BEHAVE LIKE THE ‘BIG BROTHER’?
Pejuang will not be cooperating with BN, Perikatan Nasional nor Pakatan Harapan during the Johor state election.
In a statement today, Pejuang deputy president Marzuki Yahya (above) said his party wanted to project itself as a true opposition party and therefore cannot be allied with the three coalitions.
“All three are part of the government… although Harapan is not in the cabinet.
“Harapan is part of Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s government (by means of confidence and supply) while it is also part of the government in Johor,” said Marzuki.
Prior to the dissolution of the Johor state legislative assembly, the speaker was Amanah’s Suhaizan Kayat while the deputy speaker was DAP’s Gan Peck Cheng.
Caretaker Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad did not seek to remove them despite achieving majority support mid-term and taking over from Harapan.
Marzuki contradicted claims made by Pejuang treasurer Saharuddin Mohd Salleh two days ago. Saharuddin had claimed that his party was in discussions with Harapan on an alliance, but that the party was inclined to go into the polls alone.
Saharuddin also revealed that his party was eyeing 42 out of 56 available seats.
Marzuki said the number that Saharuddin spoke of was merely a “suggestion”.
He said the party’s national leadership has yet to make any official decisions on the Johor election.
Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim has expressed an intention to rope in other opposition parties such as the Malaysian United Democratic Alliance, Pejuang and Warisan for the elections. MKINI
Johor polls: Warisan only willing to work with Muda, says Shafie
KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan is not keen on working with any other party except for Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) for the upcoming Johor polls – or any other election for that matter, says Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.
The Warisan president said he has worked with almost everyone since his Umno days – from Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Najib Razak and Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, to name a few.
“But when we work with Umno, what happened? Things didn’t go so well for the country,
“Then I worked with Pakatan Harapan, and back to working with Anwar, Lim Guan Eng, Lim Kit Siang,” he said after a Chinese New Year walkabout at Inanam near here on Wednesday (Jan 26).
Shafie reiterated how Warisan presented another choice for Malaysians and it was vital for Warisan to take care of its own backyard first.
Asked if Warisan had decided if would contest in the Johor state election, he said discussions have yet to be made with Muda president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman on this.
He also said that an announcement would be made in Johor next month, without giving further details.
Shafie said an in-depth study on the sentiment in Johor is needed before making any decision.
He said entering Peninsular Malaysia is not new for him as he had been actively involved in 17 by-elections in the peninsula when he was with Umno.
“It will not be easy but we have friends there and in Johor,” he said. ANN
MKINI / ANN
.