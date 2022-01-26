BOMBSHELL – ANWAR & PAKATAN TO GRADUALLY SPLIT UP? – IF SO, ABOUT TIME & BE FASTER ABOUT IT! – PKR TO USE OWN LOGO, WHILE AMANAH & DAP TO STICK WITH HARAPAN – PERHAPS WITH THE EGOMANIAC GONE, PAKATAN CAN INVITE WARISAN, MUDA & PEJUANG ON BOARD – THEY WOULD HAVE A BETTER CHANCE THAN STICKING WITH SELFISH ‘ONE AGENDA – ONLY HIMSELF TO BECOME PM’ ANWAR

PKR is set to use its own logo in the Johor polls while Amanah and DAP will stick with the Harapan banner.

The decision was made following a Pakatan Harapan presidential council meeting at the PKR headquarters in Petaling Jaya today.

“With regard to our logo, a consensus has been achieved… PKR will use PKR’s logo while the rest will use Harapan’s logo,” Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim, who is also the PKR president, told journalists after the meeting.

The difference in opinion over a common logo had persisted since the Malacca polls.

During last November’s Malacca polls, PKR had pushed for all Harapan parties to use its logo but gave in after Amanah and DAP insisted on using their coalition banner.

PKR took a similar position in the upcoming Johor polls and it appeared the Harapan components were unable to break the impasse this time.

In the 2018 general election, the Harapan components had contested under PKR’s logo as the coalition wasn’t yet formally registered.

Since the coalition’s formal registration in the same year, the components contested under Harapan’s common logo in Peninsular Malaysia.

