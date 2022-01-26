‘TWICE ZERO’ ANWAR THE POISON PAKATAN DOESN’T NEED – NOW PKR RUSHES TO GRAB THE JOHOR MB DESIGNATE POST – WHY NOT WIN FIRST? HAVE SEATS TALKS BEEN FINALIZED YET? WHAT ABOUT THE ‘BIG TENT’ OFFER TO OTHER PARTIES? DO THEY AGREE? – OR IS ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR HIDING BEHIND MASZLEE TO PLAY HIS ‘TAK BOLEH PAKAI’ CHESS MOVES AGAIN?

PKR’s Kota Anggerik assemblyperson Najwan Halimi wants Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik to be named as Pakatan Harapan’s Johor menteri besar candidate in the upcoming state polls.

He said this is consistent with Harapan’s strategy during the Malacca polls last November where it named Amanah vice-president Adly Zahari as the coalition’s chief ministerial candidate.

“Similar to how Harapan named Adly Zahari as the chief ministerial candidate during the Malacca polls, Harapan should also name a menteri besar candidate to inspire confidence among Johor voters.

“I propose that Maszlee is nominated as the menteri besar if Harapan is given the mandate in the Johor polls,” Najwan said on Twitter.

Earlier today, Malaysiakini reported that PKR is mulling to field Maszlee in the state seat of Layang-Layang and his name is also being floated as a potential menteri besar candidate.

However, Maszlee told this news portal that he had yet to receive an official confirmation from PKR.

The incumbent in Layang-Layang is Onn hafiz Ghazi, the great-grandson of Umno founder Onn Jaafar and nephew of Umno veteran Hishammuddin Hussein.

Maszlee spent more than a year as an independent MP before joining PKR last year.

He was sacked from Bersatu in 2020 after objecting to Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin’s decision to take the party out of the Harapan coalition.

Prior to joining politics in 2018, Maszlee spent most of his career in academia.

Layang-Layang is one of two state seats within the parliamentary constituency of Simpang Renggam, where Maszlee is the MP. The other is Machap. Both are Malay majority seats with substantial non-Malay populations.

Even though Maszlee, who represented Harapan, won Simpang Renggam in the 2018 general election, both of the state seats under this parliamentary constituency were won by Umno.

In the last general election, Umno’s Onn Hafiz won Layang-Layang with a narrow 364-vote majority.

