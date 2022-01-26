‘NO BOMOH OTHER THAN DEFEAT CAN CURE UMNO’ – PAS ULAMA LEADER CHIDES UMNO FOR REVERTING TO IT ‘POWER-HUNGRY ORIGINAL NATURE’ – WHILE THE PRO-UMNO FACTION IN PAS GETS BOLDER & CALLS FOR GE15 ASAP DESPITE HADI’S WISHES

PETALING JAYA: Umno appears to have gone back to its power-hungry ways, a PAS leader said today, in the wake of reports that it offered PAS just four seats for the upcoming Johor elections.

PAS Dewan Ulama committee member Mokhtar Senik said Umno appeared to be “too eager” to retain power without PAS and Bersatu, especially after vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s appointment as the prime minister, and the party’s landslide victory in Melaka.

He said Umno’s victories in recent by-elections were also the result of PAS’ help though it seemed as if the party had forgotten this.

“Umno has reverted to its original nature, (being) greedy for power and seats,” Mokhtar said in a Facebook post.

“It seems there is no other ‘bomoh’ that can ‘treat’ Umno other than defeat.”

Yesterday, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man voiced disappointment that Umno was only offering his party four seats should they cooperate in the Johor elections.

Tuan Ibrahim told Malaysiakini that PAS was keen on contesting all the seats which Barisan Nasional failed to win in the last general election (GE14).

Mokhtar said while Umno should be given more seats to contest in Johor, given that it has more members than PAS and Bersatu, it should not seek to form the state government on its own without the two Perikatan Nasional parties.

He advised Umno to be humble and respect its allies and called on the party to strengthen its ties with PAS and Bersatu to fend off Pakatan Harapan. FMT

