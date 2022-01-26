‘NO BOMOH OTHER THAN DEFEAT CAN CURE UMNO’ – PAS ULAMA LEADER CHIDES UMNO FOR REVERTING TO IT ‘POWER-HUNGRY ORIGINAL NATURE’ – WHILE THE PRO-UMNO FACTION IN PAS GETS BOLDER & CALLS FOR GE15 ASAP DESPITE HADI’S WISHES

PETALING JAYA: Umno appears to have gone back to its power-hungry ways, a PAS leader said today, in the wake of reports that it offered PAS just four seats for the upcoming Johor elections.
PAS Dewan Ulama committee member Mokhtar Senik said Umno appeared to be “too eager” to retain power without PAS and Bersatu, especially after vice-president Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s appointment as the prime minister, and the party’s landslide victory in Melaka.
“Umno has reverted to its original nature, (being) greedy for power and seats,” Mokhtar said in a Facebook post.
“It seems there is no other ‘bomoh’ that can ‘treat’ Umno other than defeat.”
Yesterday, PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man voiced disappointment that Umno was only offering his party four seats should they cooperate in the Johor elections.
Tuan Ibrahim told Malaysiakini that PAS was keen on contesting all the seats which Barisan Nasional failed to win in the last general election (GE14).
Mokhtar said while Umno should be given more seats to contest in Johor, given that it has more members than PAS and Bersatu, it should not seek to form the state government on its own without the two Perikatan Nasional parties.
He advised Umno to be humble and respect its allies and called on the party to strengthen its ties with PAS and Bersatu to fend off Pakatan Harapan. FMT
GE15 needs to take place soon, says PAS leader
PETALING JAYA: A PAS leader says the 15th general election needs to be expedited, especially with Johor set to hold elections by March 23 at the latest.
PAS central committee member Mohd Zuhdi Marzuki said an unstable political climate would be detrimental to the economy, and foreign investors looked for stability when investing in a nation.
“If the government formulates policies now, but a year or two later, a new government takes over, there will surely be a change of policies.
“This will deter many investors, not just from outside the country but inside, too. Even Malaysians won’t be confident about doing business.
“I support (holding) a general election. This is my personal view. It needs to be expedited to return the mandate to the people. The mandate was taken in the middle (of the term), so it needs to be returned to the people,” he told Sinar Harian.
He reiterated that PAS’ stand would be determined by party president Abdul Hadi Awang, his deputy, Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, or secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan.
But Zuhdi’s comments appeared to be a breaking of ranks from the party leadership. In November, Takiyuddin said political parties cannot pressure Putrajaya into holding GE15.
Several Umno leaders, including deputy president Mohamad Hasan, have called for GE15 to be held soon, especially after Barisan Nasional’s massive win at the Melaka elections in November. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
