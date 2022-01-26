EVEN BEFORE IT BEGINS, IT ENDS FOR MUHYIDDIN – AS NAJIB & ZAHID DRAW FIRST BLOOD – WITH MUHYIDDIN ALREADY BACKING OUT FROM DEFENDING HIS GAMBIR STATE SEAT IN JOHOR POLLS – WHILE A REAL WARNING TO ISMAIL SABRI WHAT HIS FATE WILL SOON BE
Muhyiddin says may not defend Gambir seat in Johor polls
“Early preparations have begun. On cooperation, PAS has confirmed it will be with PN, Gerakan and Sabah-based parties have not raised any issue.”
Muhyiddin said PN will approach the polls based on its experiences in Malacca, while being mindful of the increase in electoral roll following the Undi18 implementation.
“We will give serious attention to how we can attract the support of youth, young voters and first-time voters who have been automatically registered by the Election Commission.”
On younger candidates, he said: “We want to give them a chance. I understand that this the era of the young, but a combination of young and seasoned is reasonable.”
“No party entirely sidelines its older members to field younger members. But these are early days, so there is no final decision yet.” – Bernama
Johor polls: Ismail Sabri attends meeting with Ahmad Zahid, Johor party political bureau
JOHOR BARU: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, who is also Umno vice-president, attended a meeting with party president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and the state party political bureau on Tuesday (Jan 25).
Ismail Sabri arrived at the compound of Johor Mentei Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad’s official residence in Saujana at Jalan Hassan Al-Attas here at 8.42pm.
Also present at the closed-door meeting were Umno deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Hassan, party secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan and Hasni, who is also the Johor Umno chairman, as well as the state party leadership.
A Bernama survey found that the Mentri Besar’s official residence became the focus of attention as early as 7.30pm.
On Monday (Jan 24), Mohamad was reported to have said that Umno was targeting to contest at least 42 seats in the upcoming Johor state election.
Following the dissolution of the State Legislative Assembly on Saturday (Jan 22), the Johor Barisan Nasional said it planned to contest without the cooperation of other parties because the coalition was confident of winning two-thirds of the 56 seats up for grabs.
The previous government led by Barisan had 28 state seats with Umno holding 14 seats, MIC (two), Bersatu (11) and PAS (one); while Pakatan Harapan held 27 seats, namely DAP (14), PKR (seven) and Amanah (six). – Bernama
