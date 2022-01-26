EVEN BEFORE IT BEGINS, IT ENDS FOR MUHYIDDIN – AS NAJIB & ZAHID DRAW FIRST BLOOD – WITH MUHYIDDIN ALREADY BACKING OUT FROM DEFENDING HIS GAMBIR STATE SEAT IN JOHOR POLLS – WHILE A REAL WARNING TO ISMAIL SABRI WHAT HIS FATE WILL SOON BE

Muhyiddin says may not defend Gambir seat in Johor polls

MUHYIDDIN Yassin said he may not defend the Gambir seat in the upcoming state polls in Johor.

“I may not contest, but this is up to the (collective) leadership. I want to pave the way for more personalities in Johor, especially for this seat, but it is up to them as to who gets to contest there.”

The Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman said Bersatu, Gerakan and PAS all agree that the coalition should contest all 56 state seats.

“Early preparations have begun. On cooperation, PAS has confirmed it will be with PN, Gerakan and Sabah-based parties have not raised any issue.”

Muhyiddin said PN will approach the polls based on its experiences in Malacca, while being mindful of the increase in electoral roll following the Undi18 implementation.

“We will give serious attention to how we can attract the support of youth, young voters and first-time voters who have been automatically registered by the Election Commission.”

On younger candidates, he said: “We want to give them a chance. I understand that this the era of the young, but a combination of young and seasoned is reasonable.”

“No party entirely sidelines its older members to field younger members. But these are early days, so there is no final decision yet.” – Bernama