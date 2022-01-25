PETALING JAYA: Former prime minister Dr Mahathir Mohamad has asked for the public not to worry about his health, his daughter Marina said today.

In a statement, she said the Langkawi MP’s condition had improved over the past 24 hours and he will continue to be treated at the National Heart Institute (IJN).

“His appetite has improved and he managed to joke around with family members who were at his side in IJN. He was also told about the well wishes from the public and even foreign leaders.

“Mahathir and our family are touched and thank everyone for praying for his quick recovery,” she said.

Marina added that IJN was still not allowing anyone to visit the Pejuang chairman except for immediate family members.

Mahathir is currently warded at IJN’s Coronary Care Unit (CCU). It is his third admission to IJN since December.

He had undergone a full medical check-up in December and was kept for six days for further observation. Early this month, he returned to IJN for an elective procedure.

Mahathir has a history of heart problems, having undergone two heart bypass surgeries in 1989 and 2007. FMT