JOHOR ELECTION HITS FEVER PITCH – MUDA’S SYED SADDIQ & AMIRA TO RUN IN STATE POLLS? – NO WONDER, ‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR IS BABBLING ROTS AGAIN – NO ONE FROM PAKATAN HAS CALLED FOR TALKS ON COOPERATION, REVEALS JOHOR MUDA CHIEF – COULD IT BE ANWAR IS TERRIFIED OF LOSING PAKATAN’S PM DESIGNATE STATUS?

Muda chief Syed Saddiq may run in Johor polls, says state chairman

JOHOR BARU: Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) president Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman could possibly contest in the Johor election, says state chairman Mohd Azrol Ab Rahani.

He said besides the Muar MP, the party could also field party secretary-general Amira Aisya Abd Aziz.

“Both of them were born in Johor and we want to field local candidates with various backgrounds – including professionals.

Mohd Azrol also said Muda was not actively seeking alliances with other political parties.

“Muda is not desperate to join up with any quarters, including Johor Pakatan Harapan, in the coming state election,” said Mohd Azrol when met at the party’s headquarters in Taman Bukit Kempas here on Tuesday (Jan 25).

Mohd Azrol added that talk of Muda looking at working with Pakatan in the Johor state election was “coming from one side only”.

He said he had yet to receive calls from anyone in Pakatan to discuss the matter seriously.

Mohd Azrol, however, admitted that he had met several local Pakatan leaders such as Parti Amanah Negara deputy president Datuk Seri Salahuddin Ayub, Johor Amanah vice-chairman Suhaizan Kaiat, state DAP vice chairman Sheikh Umar Bagharib Ali and state deputy DAP chairman Teo Nie Ching.

“They were just casual meetings,” he said, adding that no state PKR leaders had approached Muda.

RELATED STORY: Harapan to rope in all opposition parties for Johor polls – Anwar

Mohd Azrol also said that at the moment, Muda had done all the work on their own and it would not be a problem if they compete in the state election alone.

“We already made plans to go solo and we already have a list (of candidates) for all 56 state seats in Johor, and we could win in areas such as Johor Baru, Batu Pahat and Muar,” he said.

However, Mohd Azrol said if there would be cooperation with other parties, then they had targeted more than 10 seats where they had been getting positive feedback from locals.

He also said Muda has more than 12,000 members in Johor.

On Sunday (Jan 23), state Opposition chief Aminolhuda Hassan, who was also Johor Amanah chairman, said Pakatan was trying to form a pact with Muda for the snap polls.

He added the discussions between the two sides would include seat allocations.

“The outcome from the ongoing discussion will be made known soon,” he said. ANN

Warisan might field candidates in Johor polls, says Shafie Apdal

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan might field candidates in the coming Johor state polls, says Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal.

The party president said that he will study the matter properly, adding that he has communicated with Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) leader Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman to assess the situation on the ground first.

“We must prepare if we decide to contest,” said Shafie when speaking to reporters after a Warisan unity night function here on Saturday (Jan 22).

He also said that the decision to contest in Johor will be made at a point in the future as the Election Commission has yet to set a date for the state polls

Shafie added that Warisan has many supporters in Pasir Gudang and Johor Baru as there are many people from Sabah and Sarawak living there.

He also said that Warisan is also making sure that they ‘build their house’ properly first and are currently moving from state to state to strengthen the party.

“I just wish a general election could be called rather than spending money from one state to another. This is more prudent,” said the Semporna MP.

On whether more political leaders were joining Warisan – including elected representatives – Shafie said that there have been indications that people have been wanting to become members.

“They are keen to join and we welcome them,” said Shafie, adding that he would announce this when the time comes. ANN

ANN

.