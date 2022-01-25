BOMBSHELL – ‘BERSATU WANTS TO MEET WITH PAKATAN’ – OMG! FOR REAL? OR JUST SNAKES IN AZMIN CARTEL TRYING TO USE PAKATAN TO NEGOTIATE SEATS FROM ARROGANT NAJIB & ZAHID? – WHICHEVER, AMANAH SHOULD AVOID BEING AS FOOLISH AS ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ ANWAR – WHO RUSHED TO ‘SLEEP’ WITH NAJIB & ZAHID – ONLY TO FIND THEY WERE JUST JOKING!

Johor polls: ‘Bersatu wants to meet,’ Johor Amanah urges Pakatan to be open to possible cooperation

PETALING JAYA: Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has reached out to the state Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chapter to hold negotiations on possible cooperation ahead of the looming state election.

Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said that however, the meeting was temporarily postponed, as he felt that such a meet should include the other component parties under Pakatan Harapan – PKR and DAP.

“Actually, I was contacted by Bersatu to organise a meeting but for now, I said wait first, at least until after Wednesday (Jan 26) or Friday (Jan 28).

“The meet should involve the three Pakatan component parties,” he told The Star on Tuesday (Jan 25).

To take on Barisan Nasional in Johor, Aminolhuda said Pakatan must work with other Opposition parties in the state.

“Meaning, we need an understanding to face Umno and Barisan,” he said.

“We need to discuss and we should be open with Bersatu. We need to sit at the same table (as other Opposition parties),” he added.

Aminolhuda also said seat negotiations among Pakatan component parties is expected to be completed by Wednesday (Jan 26).

“Once it’s finalised, we will make an announcement,” added Aminolhuda.

Other Opposition parties that had indicated interest in taking part in the upcoming Johor state election were Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).

Meanwhile, PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told reporters on Monday (Jan 24) that he planned to cooperate with Opposition parties such as Parti Warisan Sabah, Muda and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air Pejuang to take on Barisan Nasional in the upcoming polls.

“A preliminary agreement has been made where we will open the space to rope in all Opposition forces and civil society to make sure there is change.

“It is not going to help if there is a hairline crack (in the Opposition), We have to have one voice, one action and one strategy to ensure Barisan is defeated.”

Prior to the dissolution of the state assembly on Saturday (Jan 22) evening, the state government led has a simple majority of 28 (Barisan 16, Bersatu 11, PAS’ one) compared to Pakatan’s 27 following the death of Bersatu Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian last month.

Bersatu was part of Pakatan prior to the events of the “Sheraton Move” in February 2020.

The “Sheraton Move” saw Bersatu and several PKR MPs pulling out from Pakatan, subsequently triggering its collapse and the government was replaced by the Perikatan Nasional. ANN

