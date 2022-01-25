BOMBSHELL – ‘BERSATU WANTS TO MEET WITH PAKATAN’ – OMG! FOR REAL? OR JUST SNAKES IN AZMIN CARTEL TRYING TO USE PAKATAN TO NEGOTIATE SEATS FROM ARROGANT NAJIB & ZAHID? – WHICHEVER, AMANAH SHOULD AVOID BEING AS FOOLISH AS ‘FORMIDABLE SUPPORT’ ANWAR – WHO RUSHED TO ‘SLEEP’ WITH NAJIB & ZAHID – ONLY TO FIND THEY WERE JUST JOKING!
Johor polls: ‘Bersatu wants to meet,’ Johor Amanah urges Pakatan to be open to possible cooperation
PETALING JAYA: Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) has reached out to the state Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) chapter to hold negotiations on possible cooperation ahead of the looming state election.
Johor Amanah chairman Aminolhuda Hassan said that however, the meeting was temporarily postponed, as he felt that such a meet should include the other component parties under Pakatan Harapan – PKR and DAP.
“Actually, I was contacted by Bersatu to organise a meeting but for now, I said wait first, at least until after Wednesday (Jan 26) or Friday (Jan 28).
“The meet should involve the three Pakatan component parties,” he told The Star on Tuesday (Jan 25).
To take on Barisan Nasional in Johor, Aminolhuda said Pakatan must work with other Opposition parties in the state.
“Meaning, we need an understanding to face Umno and Barisan,” he said.
“We need to discuss and we should be open with Bersatu. We need to sit at the same table (as other Opposition parties),” he added.
Aminolhuda also said seat negotiations among Pakatan component parties is expected to be completed by Wednesday (Jan 26).
“Once it’s finalised, we will make an announcement,” added Aminolhuda.
Other Opposition parties that had indicated interest in taking part in the upcoming Johor state election were Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Parti Pejuang Tanah Air (Pejuang), and Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan).
Meanwhile, PKR President Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim told reporters on Monday (Jan 24) that he planned to cooperate with Opposition parties such as Parti Warisan Sabah, Muda and Parti Pejuang Tanah Air Pejuang to take on Barisan Nasional in the upcoming polls.
“A preliminary agreement has been made where we will open the space to rope in all Opposition forces and civil society to make sure there is change.
“It is not going to help if there is a hairline crack (in the Opposition), We have to have one voice, one action and one strategy to ensure Barisan is defeated.”
Prior to the dissolution of the state assembly on Saturday (Jan 22) evening, the state government led has a simple majority of 28 (Barisan 16, Bersatu 11, PAS’ one) compared to Pakatan’s 27 following the death of Bersatu Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian last month.
Bersatu was part of Pakatan prior to the events of the “Sheraton Move” in February 2020.
The “Sheraton Move” saw Bersatu and several PKR MPs pulling out from Pakatan, subsequently triggering its collapse and the government was replaced by the Perikatan Nasional. ANN
Johor polls: There’s still time for cooperation with Umno, says state PAS commissioner
Abdullah said that Johor PAS has requested to have a meeting with Johor Umno liaison committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad that was expected to take place in the near future.
“The meeting (with Hasni) has not taken place as he has been busy in the past few days.
“There is a response coming from his side but there has yet to be an exact date or time for the meeting.
“We hope that the meeting could be carried out soon as possible,” he said when contacted here on Tuesday (Jan 25).
Asked if Umno’s plan to fly solo in the state election with Barisan Nasional would be a deterrent for further cooperation, he said that it would not be a problem.
“Yes, there have been statements made by Umno but a decision has yet to be made.
“There is still room and time for discussion as the Election Commission (EC) would only be having a meeting to discuss the date of the election on Feb 9.
“There is still time for us to talk to them,” he said.
He also said that PAS would also be having a meeting with Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) on Jan 27 to discuss preparations for the coming election.
“We hope that PAS, Bersatu and Umno could have an understanding to work together in this election.
“If we could work together to form a government, why couldn’t we do the same for this election?,” he said. ANN
ANN
.