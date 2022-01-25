AT LEAST, ISMAIL SABRI THE ONLY PM TO REPRIMAND PMO FOR NOT PROMOTING ‘KELUARGA MALAYSIA’ – BUT IT’S ANTHER MATTER WHETHER THEY BOTHER TO LISTEN TO HIM – OR IF HE HIMSELF STARTS REVERTING TO RACIST RHETORIC & ACTIONS THE MOMENT IT SUITS HIM POLITICALLY

PETALING JAYA: Ismail Sabri Yaakob has reprimanded the Prime Minister’s Department (PMD) for failing to promote the Keluarga Malaysia concept.

The concept, which the prime minister launched last October, outlines three main thrusts, namely inclusion, togetherness and gratitude. It is aimed at bringing Malaysians together in helping the country recover from the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Ismail said he expected the Keluarga Malaysia concept to receive support from everybody, but especially those working in PMD, Utusan reported.

“I had hoped that when Keluarga Malaysia was announced, it would get the support of our various agency personnel, aside from ministers and heads of departments.

“PMD should be the one to lead the promotion of this concept. However, I don’t see enough promotion of this concept by agencies or departments under PMD,” he was quoted as saying by the Malay daily.

“How can I ask for support from others if we do not put our best foot forward.”

He also urged PMD staff to carry out their duties with honesty and integrity, saying that the department should set the best example for other ministries and the people to follow.

For that reason, he said, the government had set up a special committee to monitor the 2022 Budget and the 12th Malaysia Plan.