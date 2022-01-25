ALL PARTIES VS UMNO-BN THE ONLY WAY TO STOP ‘DEVILS’ NAJIB & ZAHID – BUT DESPICABLE AZMIN CARTEL MUST NEVER BE FORGIVEN – EVEN IF PAKATAN AGREES TO WORK WITH BERSATU AGAIN – OR WITH EVEN PAS AS BY NOW, EVEN HADI & CO MUST REALIZE MUHYIDDIN’S ‘ABAH’ BRAND WON’T SELL IN JOHOR OR ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE COUNTRY – WHILE UMNO SIMPLY CANNOT BE TRUSTED

Mazlan Aliman said Umno had not shown any respect to its allies Bersatu and PAS by not consulting them before deciding to dissolve the Johor state assembly.

PETALING JAYA: An Amanah man has urged Pakatan Harapan to extend its “big tent” to Perikatan Nasional for the coming Johor state elections in order to prevent a Barisan Nasional win.

Mazlan Aliman, a former Amanah central committee member, said PH should look beyond working with other opposition parties like Pejuang, Warisan and Muda for the polls, noting that Umno seemed confident of winning a two-thirds majority.

In a statement, he pointed out that Umno had not shown any respect to its allies Bersatu and PAS by not consulting them before deciding to dissolve the Johor state assembly.

He said a PH cooperation with Warisan, Pejuang, Muda, Bersatu and PAS would be a real picture of “Keluarga Malaysia”, referring to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s catchphrase since taking the top post.

“PH and opposition parties must forget their squabbles for the sake of the people’s interests,” the Felda activist said in a statement today.

He acknowledged that it would be difficult for PH to forget the infamous Sheraton Move that led to the fall of the PH government at the federal level and in some states, describing it as “bitter and tragic”.

However, he urged PH to consider this suggestion in order to bring hope to the people, whom he said have grown sick towards politics and the various crises that have affected the nation, including the pandemic and recent floods.

The Johor state assembly was dissolved on Saturday after weeks of speculation and calls from Umno leaders for fresh polls.

The Election Commission is scheduled to meet on Feb 9 to decide on the date for the state election. FMT

