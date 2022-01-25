ALL PARTIES VS UMNO-BN THE ONLY WAY TO STOP ‘DEVILS’ NAJIB & ZAHID – BUT DESPICABLE AZMIN CARTEL MUST NEVER BE FORGIVEN – EVEN IF PAKATAN AGREES TO WORK WITH BERSATU AGAIN – OR WITH EVEN PAS AS BY NOW, EVEN HADI & CO MUST REALIZE MUHYIDDIN’S ‘ABAH’ BRAND WON’T SELL IN JOHOR OR ANYWHERE ELSE IN THE COUNTRY – WHILE UMNO SIMPLY CANNOT BE TRUSTED

PETALING JAYA: An Amanah man has urged Pakatan Harapan to extend its “big tent” to Perikatan Nasional for the coming Johor state elections in order to prevent a Barisan Nasional win.
Mazlan Aliman, a former Amanah central committee member, said PH should look beyond working with other opposition parties like Pejuang, Warisan and Muda for the polls, noting that Umno seemed confident of winning a two-thirds majority.
He said a PH cooperation with Warisan, Pejuang, Muda, Bersatu and PAS would be a real picture of “Keluarga Malaysia”, referring to Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s catchphrase since taking the top post.
“PH and opposition parties must forget their squabbles for the sake of the people’s interests,” the Felda activist said in a statement today.
He acknowledged that it would be difficult for PH to forget the infamous Sheraton Move that led to the fall of the PH government at the federal level and in some states, describing it as “bitter and tragic”.
However, he urged PH to consider this suggestion in order to bring hope to the people, whom he said have grown sick towards politics and the various crises that have affected the nation, including the pandemic and recent floods.
The Johor state assembly was dissolved on Saturday after weeks of speculation and calls from Umno leaders for fresh polls.
The Election Commission is scheduled to meet on Feb 9 to decide on the date for the state election. FMT
PAS knows Bersatu’s ‘Abah’ brand can’t win Johor, says analyst
PETALING JAYA: PAS is reaching out to cooperate with Umno in the upcoming Johor state elections as the Islamist party realises its Perikatan Nasional ally, Bersatu, is not strong enough to win the state, says an analyst.
Mazlan Ali of Universiti Teknologi Malaysia said PAS also realised that it was very weak in Johor and did not want a repeat of its poor outing in the Melaka polls last November.
He said while Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin, who has branded himself as ‘Abah’, was perceived as being popular and widely influential in Johor, he would not be able to compete with Umno’s influence at the grassroots level in the state.
“That’s why PAS may feel Bersatu is not enough for it to achieve the goal of winning (in the state polls), causing it to start thinking of Umno,” he said, referring to PAS’ desire to revive its Muafakat Nasional (MN) pact with Umno at the state level.
Yesterday, Johor PAS chief Abdullah Husin said the state chapter was hoping to meet its Umno counterparts to forge an understanding in facing the state polls, with the discussions to be held in the spirit of the MN alliance.
In GE14, PAS only won one state seat in Johor, namely the Bukit Pasir constituency.
While Johor Umno wants Barisan Nasional to go it alone in the state polls, party deputy president Mohamad Hasan said the Supreme Council would soon decide whether it would work with PAS in Johor.
Akademi Nusantara senior fellow (strategic research) Azmi Hassan said the Melaka polls were a manifestation of Bersatu’s inability to help PAS, or even itself, forcing the Islamist party to rethink its alliances in Johor. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
