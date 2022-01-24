IN DELIBERATE SNUB, JOHOR MB ‘TOO BUSY’ TO MEET PAS TO DISCUSS ‘FACING STATE POLLS IN THE SPIRIT OF MN’ – YET DESPERATE HADI & CO STILL HOPEFUL OF GETTING SOME CRUMBS – WHILE MUHYIDDIN, FORCED TO WALK THE GANGPLANK, HALLUCINATES ABOUT WINNING – ‘PN WILL FORM A GOVT WHICH EMBODIES INTEGRITY, CARE FOR THE PEOPLE’

Johor PAS Liaison commissioner Abdullah Husin said the meeting between the two parties was to be held today, but it had to be cancelled due to the busy schedule of Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Hasni Mohammad.

“Maybe we will meet in the near future,” he said when met at the Johor PAS Office here.

He was asked to comment on the statement by Hasni, who is also Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, that the state BN planned to contest solo in the state election.

Abdullah said he viewed Hasni’s statement as merely the opinion of the state’s Umno and BN chapters, as any decision on whether BN would contest solo or otherwise would depend on the decision of the Umno Supreme Council and PAS Central Committee.

He said there was still room for discussion under MN with Umno or the state BN, but no matter what the circumstances were, the party was ready to face state election.

According to Abdullah, any decision made from those discussions will not affect Johor PAS’ preparations for the state polls, and a 15,000-strong PAS election machinery will be mobilised for the purpose.

Meanwhile, he said the party had handed the responsibility of wooing young voters in the state to the Johor PAS Youth Council through its youth entities such as Briged Muda and Jabatan Amal Malaysia (JAM). — Bernama / MALAY MAIL

Johor polls: Perikatan ready for state election, says Muhyiddin

PETALING JAYA: Perikatan Nasional (PN) is ready to face the upcoming Johor state election which will be held following the dissolution of the state assembly, says chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

In a statement Monday (Jan 24), Muhyiddin said that although Perikatan was part of the ruling government, the dissolution of the state assembly was done without prior consultation with them.

“As part of preparations, PN will negotiate with its component parties to finalise the allocation of contested seats while also paying attention to its election machinery.

“If we are given the mandate by the people of Johor, PN will form a government which embodies integrity, care for the people while also giving our full attention to giving excellent service to ensure the prosperity and happiness of the people of Johor,” he said.

Additionally, Muhyiddin called for eligible voters to exercise their rights in the upcoming polls while adhering to the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the Election Commission.

“I hope the set SOP exhibits a balance between preventing the spread of Covid-19 while also allowing political parties to campaign in a free, fair and safe manner.

“I also welcome all new voters including those above the age of 18 to practice their democratic rights as first-time voters in the state election,” he said. ANN

