‘BERSATU DOESN’T BELONG TO MUHYIDDIN’ – EX-JOHOR CHIEF MAZLAN BUJANG SET TO QUIT PARTY TO CONTEST UNDER MAHATHIR’S PEJUANG? – ‘WHAT’S FOR SURE I WON’T BE CONTESTING ON A BERSATU TICKET AS I’M NO LONGER ON THE SAME PAGE WITH MUHYIDDIN’

I won’t contest under Bersatu, says ex-Johor party chief

PETALING JAYA: Former Johor Bersatu chief Mazlan Bujang says he will not be contesting in the upcoming state elections under his party’s banner, though he remains a Bersatu member.

Mazlan, the Puteri Wangsa incumbent and Tebrau Bersatu chief, said he would be making a final decision on his political future in the next couple of days.

“What’s for sure is that I will not be contesting in the Johor elections on a Bersatu ticket because I’m no longer on the same page with the Bersatu president, Muhyiddin Yassin, and I don’t see a future if I stay with the party.

“Bersatu doesn’t belong to Muhyiddin because leaders can change, but I can’t possibly stay with the party under his leadership because our principles aren’t the same,” he told Berita Harian today.

While he has yet to receive offers to join other parties, he maintained that he will decide on his next step over the next few days.

The Johor state assembly was dissolved on Saturday after weeks of speculation and calls from Umno leaders for fresh polls.

Elections must be held within 60 days of the dissolution, which means that they must take place on or before March 23.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

