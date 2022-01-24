‘TIN KOSONG’ AT IT AGAIN! ‘A PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT HAS BEEN MADE,’ SAYS ANWAR AMID HEAVY PUBLIC BACKLASH & CALLS TO STOP THE SELFISH POLITICKING & HOGGING THE PM CANDIDATE POST – INDEED, WHO ARE THE PARTIES TO ‘PRELIMINARY AGREEMENT’ – JUST WITHIN PAKATAN & FOR SHOW – OR HAVE OTHER PARTIES WARISAN, MUDA & PEJUANG ALREADY BEEN INVITED & THEY’VE GIVEN THE INITIAL NOD?

Pakatan Harapan will rope in all the opposition parties, including Pejuang, Warisan and Muda, to contest in all 56 state seats in the upcoming Johor state election.

When met at the PKR headquarters today, Harapan chairperson Anwar Ibrahim said this is to ensure Umno and BN will be defeated in the polls, starting from Johor polls.

“A preliminary agreement has been made where we will open the space to rope in all opportunity forces and civil society to make sure there is a change. It is not going to help if there is a hairline crack (in the opposition).”

“We have to have one voice, one action and one strategy to ensure Umno/BN is defeated, starting in Johor,” he said after chairing a two-hour presidential council meeting.

Following this, he said Johor Pakatan Harapan would begin its seat negotiations on the ground.

It is up to the state coalition parties to decide on the seat allocation for the Senggarang, Mahkota and Serom seats, where Amanah lawmakers who won these seats had later defected to PKR.

MKINI

