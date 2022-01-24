‘DENGKI KE, MCA?’ – KA SIONG & CO UPSET PERAK MB ATTENDED DAP EVENT – WHILE DAP PRAISES MB FOR ‘POLITICAL MATURITY’

PETALING JAYA: Perak menteri besar Saarani Mohamad has been lauded for putting politics aside and attending an event organised by DAP’s Nga Kor Ming.

In a statement, Perak DAP vice-chairman Abdul Aziz Bari said Saarani’s attendance at the opening of the Aulong Sports Arena in Taiping on Saturday was a sign of political maturity.

“I commend the menteri besar for his mature approach, especially his willingness to attend a programme organised by the opposition in the state,” said Aziz, who is also the state opposition leader.

Saarani Mohamad (third from left) with DAP leaders at the event in Taiping.

Aziz was responding to Perak MCA Youth chief Daniel Wa who questioned Saarani’s decision to share a stage with Nga.

Wa said the menteri besar’s attendance at the event showed an apparent disregard for MCA and MIC’s feelings.

Yesterday, Saarani said he attended the event at the invitation of Nga in the latter’s capacity as Aulong assemblyman.

