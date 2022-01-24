DAP FALLOUT – IN SEARCH FOR A BETTER OPPOSITION LEADER THAN ‘GOING NOWHERE’ ANWAR – MORE PENANG DAP LEADERS TO JOIN SHAFIE’S WARISAN, WANT TO CONTEST ALL SEATS

More Penang DAP leaders to join Warisan, set to contest all seats, says coordinator

GEORGE TOWN: A number of Penang DAP leaders are set to join Parti Warisan, although newly appointed party coordinator Jeff Ooi declined to reveal any names.

Former Batu Lanchang assemblyman Datuk Danny Law, who recently revealed he had joined Warisan, introduced Ooi as the coordinator of Warisan Penang.

“We met with Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal in Kota Kinabalu and Ooi has been appointed Penang coordinator,” said Law at a press conference at a hotel here on Monday (Jan 24).

Ooi said more leaders are expected to join the party in Penang, with Warisan willing to work with others who subscribe to its ideology.

“We will go all out by having candidates in both parliamentary and state seats, or work with other parties to win seats in the next general election.

“Our target is the young voters and the president has said 50% of the candidates will be those who are in their 40s, which will be the core candidates.

Ooi said he and Law had witnessed the political landscape over the last four years, with three governments in power which had created a lot of resentment and disillusionment among the people.

Ooi also introduced former Penang DAP chief of staff Martin Lim, who has also joined Warisan.

ANN

