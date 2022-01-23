MALAYSIA SET TO RECLAIM TOP SPOT AS INTERNATIONAL LAUGHING STOCK – IMAGINE WHEN NAJIB & ZAHID, FREED OF THEIR CHARGES, RETURN TO POWER AS PM & DPM – OF COURSE, UMNO-BN WILL GO IT ALONE IN JOHOR – AND GE15 TOO!

Confident of Johor polls victory, BN may go it alone

JOHOR BAHRU: Johor Barisan Nasional is considering the possibility of contesting the coming Johor state elections on its own as it was confident of winning two-thirds of the 56 contested state seats.

Johor BN chairman Hasni Mohammad said the decision to contest without the cooperation of any other party outside the coalition, however, was subject to approval from the BN supreme council.

“At the state level, we have suggested to contest solo, BN on its own. We will contest all 56 seats but it is not up to us as party cooperation matters for the state election are determined by the central leadership,” he said.

Hasni, who is also Johor menteri besar, was also asked by reporters on allegations that the dissolution of the state assembly was made unilaterally without discussions among parties that formed the existing state government.

He said there was no requirement to obtain the consent of other parties and the action was consistent with the provisions of the state constitution.

“The state executive council only announced the head of government’s suggestion or request to the Sultan (to consider dissolving the state legislative assembly); there is no need for the council’s approval. No, it is not so,” he said.

Johor Bersatu information chief Mohd Solihan Badri was earlier reported to have said that the decision to dissolve the Johor state assembly was made without any discussion and that Bersatu and PAS had been sidelined.

In the now-dissolved state assembly, BN and allies held 28 state seats through Umno (14 seats); MIC (2); Bersatu (11); and PAS (1). The opposition comprised Pakatan Harapan with 27 seats from DAP (14); PKR (7); and Amanah (6).

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

