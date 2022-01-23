BACKSTABBERS BACKSTABBED BY FELLOW BACKSTABBER – MUHYIDDIN’S GREAT MALAY-MUSLIM UNITY PACT COLLAPSES UNDER ITS OWN FAECES – NOW BERSATU WHINES THEY & PAS NOT CONSULTED BY FALSE FRIEND UMNO WHEN DISSOLVING JOHOR ASSEMBLY

Bersatu, PAS not consulted when dissolving Johor assembly

KULAI: The decision to dissolve the Johor legislative assembly was made unilaterally without prior discussion with other parties that made up the state government, a Johor Bersatu leader said today.

Johor Bersatu information chief Mohd Solihan Badri said Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN), in arriving at the decision, had sidelined Bersatu and PAS.

“I am unsure if it needs the consensus of component member parties of the ruling (state) government or not, but we were not asked for our views over this decision,” he told reporters at the launch of a road safety campaign in conjunction with the Chinese New Year holidays in Senai today.

On the state election itself, the Tenang assemblyman said Johor Bersatu was ready for the challenge and believed that Perikatan Nasional had what it takes to form the next state government.

He said the 26 Bersatu divisions had set up their election machinery last year with committees launched at all levels. Seat allocation discussions among component partners were ongoing.

The previous BN-led government held 28 seats, with Umno holding 14 seats, followed by MIC (two), Bersatu (11) and PAS (one) while PH had 27 seats — DAP (14), PKR (seven) and Amanah (six). BERNAMA

