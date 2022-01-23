MAHATHIR STILL RECEIVING TREATMENT AT IJN – ‘WE AS A FAMILY HAVE INTERACTED WITH HIM,’ SAYS DAUGHTER MARINA – AS RUMORS SPREAD LIKE WILDFIRE ABOUT 97-YEAR-OLD EX-PM’S CONDITION

PETALING JAYA: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is still receiving treatment at the National Heart Institute (IJN), says his daughter Datin Paduka Marina Mahathir (pic).

“We, as a family, have interacted with him,” said Marina in a statement on Sunday (Jan 23).

On behalf of her mother Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohd Ali, Marina also thanked the public for their well wishes and prayers for the 96-year old former prime minister.

Marina also urged the public not to spread fake news about Dr Mahathir’s health.

“Don’t address rumours from unverified sources.

“The IJN and Dr Mahathir’s family will issue statements from time to time,” she said.

Media personnel have been staking out in front of IJN since Saturday (Jan 22) following news Dr Mahathir had been readmitted.

In a statement on Saturday (Jan 22), Marina said Dr Mahathir was in stable condition.

He was recently admitted to IJN on Jan 7 to undergo an elective procedure and was discharged on Jan 13.

ANN

.