A TALE OF 3 THAIPUSAM FRAUDS – ANWAR, NAJIB & HADI – WHILE THE COUNTRY ROTS!

Where was Brader Anwar yesterday? Thaipusam is over. He should have gone home from the temple already. So how come he did not turn up at the anti corruption protest yesterday?

Wrong messaging bro



There were some people who turned up but this was not the ‘mainstream’ protest crowd.

Lets wait for the Johor polls. Johor like Melaka (and Perlis) is Umno heartland. So it may not be a true indicator of the sentiment in the country. Sarawak clearly rejected all Semenanjung parties, including DAP. Syabas Sarawak.

But if Umno wins big in Johor then all the corrupt will be singing and dancing again.

Why does the Opposition keep failing? Even after unseating the UMNO/BN in 2018 the Opposition failed. They got kicked out. Today the people are tired of the Opposition. Why?

First of all the Opposition has shown itself to be no different than the UMNO/BN. The ‘Opposition’ ruled for 22 months and they screwed up.

I want to ask a question : When the Opposition was in power for 22 months did the corruption disappear? No it did not. They are pretty much the same.

When I was in the MACC (2010 – 2014) we pushed for the Election Funding Laws. The MACC already had a draft of the new Election Funding Laws to be sent up through the process.

But ALL the political parties were not in favour of Election Funding Laws, including the Opposition. Serupa juga.

The second reason the Opposition keeps failing is because they do not state clearly what are the changes and the new policies which they would like to implement.

What are your plans for education? Not just Teo Nee Ching’s own ideas about education but what is your idea for the complete overhaul of the education policy? Or do you even have any ideas at all?

What are your plans for food production and agriculture? Diverting bumi subsidies to Chinese and Indian farmers alone is not a solution. Can we be food self sufficient in FIVE years? Can we double agri exports in five years?



What is your plan to revamp the Banking and Finance sector? It has already failed. It is a matter of time before it falls apart.

Defence? Foreign policy?

What exactly do you have in mind? The Opposition has failed to put forward any concrete ideas about what they have in mind for the country.

That is why they fail.

-http://syedsoutsidethebox.blogspot.com/

.