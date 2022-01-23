‘TANGKAP, TANGKAP ZETI’ – ‘BEBAS, BEBAS BOSSKU’ – RABID PRO-NAJIB SUPPORTERS BAY FOR ZETI’S BLOOD, DEMAND ‘PERSECUTED’ NAJIB BE ‘FREED’ – THIS IS JUST A GLIMPSE OF HOW CRAZY & SURREAL MALAYSIA WILL GET – AS NAJIB CAMP RAMPS UP THEIR CAMPAIGN TO MAKE HIM COMEBACK PM

KUALA LUMPUR: A gathering protesting against the “persecution” of ex-prime minister Najib Razak has called for the arrest of former Bank Negara Malaysia governor Zeti Akhtar Aziz.

Persatuan Sahabat Ulul Amri Malaysia chairman Syed Muhammad Imran Syed Abdul Aziz said at the event today that Najib had been used as a scapegoat and denied his rights.

He said the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) had withheld key evidence that could exonerate Najib but had instead chosen to protect certain”big names”.

“The MACC is abusing its power to cover up for big names like Zeti Aziz and her husband, Tawfiq Ayman, who are linked to the ‘AmBank Report’.

“There is evidence that can clear Najib of all the charges against him,” he said at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Syed Imran said he believed Zeti had in fact advised Najib to open an account using his personal name to receive contributions.

The “AmBank Report”, which was supposedly produced by the MACC, alleged that Zeti knew about and consented to the RM2.6 billion to be deposited in Najib’s account.

The RM2.6 billion deposit – which Najib has claimed to be a donation from the Saudi royal family – became the subject of controversy and the basis for subsequent legal action against the former prime minister.

Najib is on trial on 25 counts of money laundering and abuse of power over the alleged misuse of 1MDB funds deposited into his AmBank accounts between February 2011 and December 2014.

More than 500 people gathered for the event.

They kept chanting “Tangkap, tangkap”, “Tangkap Zeti” and “Bebas bossku”, demanding the arrest of Zeti and freedom for Najib.

The protesters sat in neat rows, observing physical distancing.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.