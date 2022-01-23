PAKATAN NO LONGER ‘CONVINCING’ -‘TIN KOSONG’ ANWAR MUST STEP DOWN – EVEN MAT SABU KNOWS HOW TO SAY IT – ‘WE’VE LOT THAT ATTITUDE OF OPENNESS & WILLINGNESS TO MAKE MORE FRIENDS’ – EVEN AS MORE PAKATAN REPS INCLUDING SELANGOR’S TERATAI ASSEMBLYMAN FLEE TO SHAFIE’S WARISAN – ‘WE NEED A TRUE MULTIRACIAL LEADER’
It is time for Pakatan Harapan to return to the ‘big tent’ strategy that garnered them success in the 14th general election (GE14), said Amanah president Mohamad Sabu.
He said the coalition’s failures in the Malacca and Sarawak state election last November and December have shown that Harapan needs to be bolder about making changes for the sake of their struggle.
“‘Big tent’ should not just be a slogan… the reality is that this approach is what made our efforts in GE14 successful.
“Unfortunately, we have lost that attitude of openness and willingness to make more friends and this is why we did so badly in the Malacca and Sarawak state elections,” said Mohamad Sabu, who is widely known as Mat Sabu.
He said this while giving his keynote address at the hybrid Amanah national convention 2021, which had been postponed from last December due to the flash flood disasters.
With the recent announcement of the Johor state assembly’s dissolution, Mat Sabu said the upcoming Johor state election would be a good place for Harapan to test out a new strategy.
“Even though we disagree with holding the Johor state elections now but, since we are forced to face it, let us make the most of it by drafting and testing a strategy and approach that will bring us more success.
“And that will help us set an effective strategy and approach for the 15th general election,” he said.
However, he said that regardless of the results of the Johor polls, GE15 will still take place amid an uncertain situation.
This is because there will be many new voters due to the passing of Undi18 and many parties have had the experience of being in government, he said.
This means nobody is in a comfortable position going into GE15, he opined.
“What is important is that we are prepared to continue working with all parties, especially Harapan and other opposition parties so that we can offer a more convincing big tent to the rakyat,” he said. MKINI
Selangor rep, 2 ex-Penang DAP members join Warisan
According to The Star Online, Lai said Malaysia needs a multiracial leader such as Mohd Shafie Apdal.
“We need a true multiracial leader and (Warisan president) Mohd Shafie Apdal is a true moderate and open-minded leader,” he was quoted as saying.
Shafie, who was previously proposed as a prime minster candidate by DAP, launched the Sabah-based Warisan as a national party in Kuala Lumpur last month.
During the launch, Shafie, who is a former Sabah chief minister, has questioned whether PKR and DAP are multiracial parties as they are dominated by either Chinese or Malays.
Last week, two DAP assemblymen and a former senator also resigned from DAP in Sabah, citing loss of confidence in the party leadership.
Sri Tanjong assemblyman Justin Wong, Elopura assemblyman Calvin Chong and former senator Adrian Lasimbang said they are disappointed with the party’s leadership and direction, especially after the recent passing of the amendment to article1(2) of the Federal Constitution.
The three, however, did not say whether they will be joining another party. TMI
