DON’T GIVE UP, DR MAHATHIR – YOU CAN MAKE IT! – PM ISMAIL SABRI ARRIVES AT IJN – AS THE HOSPITAL TURNS INTO A HIVE OF ACTIVITY OVER CONTROVERSIAL EX-PM’S RE-ADMISSION

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here, following news that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had been readmitted.

Ismail Sabri, in an SUV accompanied by a group of police outriders, wound down his window and waved to reporters.

Media personnel have been gathering at IJN since Saturday (Jan 22) afternoon following talk that the former prime minister had been readmitted.

According to a spokesperson from the Langkawi MP’s office, Dr Mahathir is currently in the coronary care unit (CCU).

Dr Mahathir’s communications team said a statement would be released soon but declined to comment further.

The 96-year-old was previously admitted to IJN on Jan 7 for an elective medical procedure and discharged on Jan 13. – ANN

