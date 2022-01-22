DON’T GIVE UP, DR MAHATHIR – YOU CAN MAKE IT! – PM ISMAIL SABRI ARRIVES AT IJN – AS THE HOSPITAL TURNS INTO A HIVE OF ACTIVITY OVER CONTROVERSIAL EX-PM’S RE-ADMISSION
Ismail Sabri arrives at IJN
KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has arrived at the National Heart Institute (IJN) here, following news that Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had been readmitted.
Ismail Sabri, in an SUV accompanied by a group of police outriders, wound down his window and waved to reporters.
Media personnel have been gathering at IJN since Saturday (Jan 22) afternoon following talk that the former prime minister had been readmitted.
According to a spokesperson from the Langkawi MP’s office, Dr Mahathir is currently in the coronary care unit (CCU).
The 96-year-old was previously admitted to IJN on Jan 7 for an elective medical procedure and discharged on Jan 13. – ANN
Hive of activity at IJN over talk of Dr M’s readmission
KUALA LUMPUR: Members of the media have gathered at the National Heart Institute (IJN) following talk that former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has been readmitted.
According to a spokesperson from the Langkawi MP’s office, he said that Dr Mahathir is in the coronary care unit (CCU).
Dr Mahathir’s communications team said a statement will be released soon, but declined to comment further.
The 96-year-old was recently discharged from treatment at the IJN on Jan 13 after he was admitted on Jan 7. ANN
