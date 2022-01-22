‘INCOMING AGAIN’ NAJIB & ZAHID GET THEIR WAY – JOHOR SULTAN AGREES TO SNAP STATE POLLS – ‘OUTGOING SOON’ ISMAIL SABRI & MUHYIDDIN FACE THE GUILLOTINE

Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has consented to dissolve the state legislative assembly and pave the way for snap state elections.

The dissolution takes effect today.

This is after incumbent Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad met with the monarch at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Bahru.

The Johor government became fragile after the death of Kempas assemblyperson Osman Sapian which left Hasni with just a single majority in the state assembly.

BN lost the state for the first time in 2018 with Pakatan Harapan taking over.

However, BN regained control of the state following the Sheraton Move.

Uniquely, however, the new Johor government retained Harapan’s Suhaizan Kaiat as state assembly speaker.

This was due to concerns that a vote to remove Suhaizan would have led to a hung assembly or a possible no-confidence vote, with the late Osman speculated to be a wildcard.

With the state legislative assembly dissolved, the Election Commission will have to meet soon to decide on a date for snap polls. MKINI

Johor ruler consents to dissolution of state assembly

SULTAN of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar, has agreed to dissolve the state assembly for local elections, following a meeting with Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad at Istana Bukit Serene at 5pm today.