‘INCOMING AGAIN’ NAJIB & ZAHID GET THEIR WAY – JOHOR SULTAN AGREES TO SNAP STATE POLLS – ‘OUTGOING SOON’ ISMAIL SABRI & MUHYIDDIN FACE THE GUILLOTINE
Johor’s Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar has consented to dissolve the state legislative assembly and pave the way for snap state elections.
The dissolution takes effect today.
This is after incumbent Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad met with the monarch at Istana Bukit Serene in Johor Bahru.
The Johor government became fragile after the death of Kempas assemblyperson Osman Sapian which left Hasni with just a single majority in the state assembly.
BN lost the state for the first time in 2018 with Pakatan Harapan taking over.
However, BN regained control of the state following the Sheraton Move.
Uniquely, however, the new Johor government retained Harapan’s Suhaizan Kaiat as state assembly speaker.
This was due to concerns that a vote to remove Suhaizan would have led to a hung assembly or a possible no-confidence vote, with the late Osman speculated to be a wildcard.
With the state legislative assembly dissolved, the Election Commission will have to meet soon to decide on a date for snap polls. MKINI
Johor ruler consents to dissolution of state assembly
According to the announcement, Crown Prince Tengku Mahkota Tunku Ismail Ibrahim and Johor state secretary Azmi Rohani were also in attendance.
Earlier today, Hasni, the Benut assemblyman, told reporters he would be meeting Sultan Ibrahim after leaving an Umno Johor meeting at 3.30pm today.
Rumours of snap elections in the state began after the death of former menteri besar Osman Sapian last year. Osman represented Kempas.
The Barisan Nasional-Perikatan Nasional government in Johor holds a slim one-seat majority over Pakatan Harapan.
The 56-member Johor assembly consists of 16 Barisan Nasional assemblymen, 12 Perikatan Nasional, and 27 Pakatan Harapan. TMI
MKINI / The Malaysian Insight
