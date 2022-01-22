LOVE HIM OR HATE HIM, LET US ALL PRAY SINCERELY FOR MAHATHIR – 97-YEAR-OLD GUTSY, TWICE FORMER PM ADMITTED TO CCU, WHICH IS THE ICU FOR HEART PATIENTS, AT IJN

At close to 4pm, the spokesperson responded to media queries, stating, “Yes, he is in CCU”.

An aide of Mahathir earlier promised a clarification will be issued soon amid talks that the former prime minister has been taken to the IJN for the third time in a month.

The press has been seeking clarity from Mahathir’s office but its chief of communication, Sufi Yusof, cited the sensitivity of the issue and said a statement will be issued when possible.

“Thank you for the understanding. And I think we’ve all worked pretty well to understand each other much,” Sufi told reporters in Mahathir’s press group on WhatsApp.

“At this point in time on our side, we are governed by sensitivities and issues of consent and authority.

“I’m doing my level best to get those issues out of the way so that we may give a clear and accurate picture of the situation,” said Sufi.

“So, bear with us a while till we get that sorted out. Whatever is within my authority I will reply as immediate as I am able to,” he said.

Utusan reported that a group of media personnel had gathered at IJN for an update on Mahathir.

IJN is expected to issue a statement sometime later today, according to Mahathir’s office.

Mahathir was admitted to IJN for a full medical check-up and further observation last Dec 16 and spent a week before being discharged on Dec 23.

He was subsequently admitted to IJN for an elective procedure on Jan 7 and was discharged on Jan 13.

MKINI

.