BIGGEST JOKE OR NOT, SCANDAL-TAINTED AZAM BAKI THE SYMBOL & POSTER BOY OF ISMAIL SABRI’S DUBIOUS GOVT? – NOW COPS CLOSE BANGSAR LRT, EVEN REROUTE ROADS CAUSING MASSIVE CONFUSION AHEAD OF ‘TANGKAP AZAM BAKI’ RALLY – INDEED, ISMAIL IS BEHAVING AS IF ‘AZAM IS VERY POWERFUL’
Police close Bangsar LRT station, roads ahead of Azam Baki rally
POLICE today closed the BangsarLRT station and diverted traffic away from the station ahead of the #TangkapAzamBaki protest today.
Brickfields district police chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor said this was to prevent people from gathering around the station.
He said the diversion of traffic on five roads in and around Bangsar started at 7am and would remain till the situation eases.
Traffic is diverted on Jalan Bangsar, at the turn-off to Jalan Bangsar Utama; Jalan Travers heading towards Jalan Bangsar; Jalan Rakyat heading towards Jalan Bangsar; and Jalan Maarof heading towards Jalan Bangsar
“Looking at the situation, we as concerned Malaysians have no choice but to continue with the #TangkapAzamBaki rally tomorrow at 11am under the Bangsar LRT bridge, Jalan Bangsar,” the Tangkap Azam Baki Action Committee said in a statement last night.
Police had obtained a court order banning gatherings at Dataran Merdeka, Sogo shopping complex and Masjid Jamek.
Several train stations are closed in response to the protest.
Dang Wangi district police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the court order was be in force for seven days.
He advised the public against taking part in illegal activities.
The rally is organised by civil society groups youth wings of several opposition parties over the controversial conduct of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki.
The Tangkap Azam Baki Action Committee said it was disappointed in the cops for putting Kuala Lumpur in a state of “lockdown” over one individual.
It said the police were acting as though Azam was “very powerful”.
Police to reroute roads in Brickfields after #TangkapAzamBaki organisers announce Bangsar as new rally location
KUALA LUMPUR— City police will be rerouting roads around Brickfields after the #TangkapAzamBaki organisers announced LRT Bangsar as its new rally location yesterday.
“The police received latest information last night and also noticed a post that has spread on social media that there are several individuals and parties who will organise a rally on January 22, 2022 at 11.00 am at the Bangsar LRT station. This assembly clearly violates the laws in force, namely Regulation 9 (Prohibition of Marching) and Regulation 10 (Control of Assembly), Regulations ― Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures in Local Areas of Infection) (National Rehabilitation Plan) 2021.
Amihizam said that that the road diversion would begin at 7am today.
“Here, I would like to take this opportunity to advise the public who have any business in Kuala Lumpur city, especially in the Bangsar LRT area and the surrounding area, that they need to plan their journey and business ― especially those involving the routes and time,” he said.
Amihizam said that the police would be taking stern action against those who violate the order and continue to organise or join any public gatherings.
The group behind the movement — Catch Azam Baki — had among others demanded that immediate action be taken against MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki and for reforms at the MACC, such as putting it under Parliament.
The group said its demands were justified as formal investigations into the matter, including a parliamentary select committee hearing, appeared to be making no progress.
Those unable to join the protest could fly a black flag and use the hashtag #TangkapAzamBaki and #RombakSPRM on social media to indicate their support, the group said.
The “Catch Azam Baki” movement had on January 18, announced that it would be organising the peaceful street protest, citing disappointment over the apparent inaction against Azam, over his share trading saga.
In a statement, the movement, made up of civil societies and political parties, had initially announced that the protest will take place at 11am today, in front of the Sogo shopping mall in Kuala Lumpur.
The movement also chided Azam for trying to avoid addressing “structural issues” by refusing to cooperate with the Parliamentary Select Committee (PSC) for Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department on his stock purchasing activities.
It added that Azam had instead decided to file a RM10 million lawsuit against Lalitha Kunaratnam, who is a Malaysian correspondent with the Asia-based Independent News Service, for exposing the details of said activities in two reports.
News portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that, a ceramah held last night was raided by the police and a few arrests made, according to rally organisers.
The report said the briefing was held at a restaurant in Bangsar in preparation for the street protest scheduled to take place below the LRT station in Jalan Bangsar this morning.
The organisers said on Twitter that a few attendees at the ceramah were also arrested, while some attendees claimed the police stopped them from leaving the restaurant after the briefing.
They were later released after having their statements recorded.
Regulator Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) had on January 19, said it decided that a law — which only allows share trading accounts to be used by the person benefiting from it or which disallows proxy trading — had not been violated by Azam, as independent evidence from an inquiry showed that he had control of and operated his trading account by giving instructions to buy, sell and trade shares from the account.
The SC had launched the investigation after Azam previously publicly declared in a press conference that his share trading account was used by his brother to buy shares ― a move widely perceived as proxy trading by the public.
The SC’s probe found there to be no proxy trading despite Azam previously admitting that he had let his brother use his account. MALAY MAIL
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / MALAY MAIL
