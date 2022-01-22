BIGGEST JOKE OR NOT, SCANDAL-TAINTED AZAM BAKI THE SYMBOL & POSTER BOY OF ISMAIL SABRI’S DUBIOUS GOVT? – NOW COPS CLOSE BANGSAR LRT, EVEN REROUTE ROADS CAUSING MASSIVE CONFUSION AHEAD OF ‘TANGKAP AZAM BAKI’ RALLY – INDEED, ISMAIL IS BEHAVING AS IF ‘AZAM IS VERY POWERFUL’

POLICE today closed the BangsarLRT station and diverted traffic away from the station ahead of the #TangkapAzamBaki protest today.

Brickfields district police chief Amihizam Abdul Shukor said this was to prevent people from gathering around the station.

He said the diversion of traffic on five roads in and around Bangsar started at 7am and would remain till the situation eases.

Traffic is diverted on Jalan Bangsar, at the turn-off to Jalan Bangsar Utama; Jalan Travers heading towards Jalan Bangsar; Jalan Rakyat heading towards Jalan Bangsar; and Jalan Maarof heading towards Jalan Bangsar

The #TangkapAzamBaki rally is set to take place at 11am today at the Bangsar LRT station after police barred the protesters from three other venues in Kuala Lumpur.

“Looking at the situation, we as concerned Malaysians have no choice but to continue with the #TangkapAzamBaki rally tomorrow at 11am under the Bangsar LRT bridge, Jalan Bangsar,” the Tangkap Azam Baki Action Committee said in a statement last night.

Police had obtained a court order banning gatherings at Dataran Merdeka, Sogo shopping complex and Masjid Jamek.

Several train stations are closed in response to the protest.

Dang Wangi district police chief Noor Dellhan Yahaya said the court order was be in force for seven days.

He advised the public against taking part in illegal activities.

The rally is organised by civil society groups youth wings of several opposition parties over the controversial conduct of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki.

The Tangkap Azam Baki Action Committee said it was disappointed in the cops for putting Kuala Lumpur in a state of “lockdown” over one individual.

It said the police were acting as though Azam was “very powerful”.

Police to reroute roads in Brickfields after #TangkapAzamBaki organisers announce Bangsar as new rally location