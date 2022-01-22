BOMBSHELL – I WASN’T SPREADING RUMORS, NAJIB SOUGHT MY HELP TO REMOVE SRI RAM AS DPP – MUHYIDDIN DROPS BOMBSHELL IN LEGAL REPLY TO NAJIB’S LEGAL DEMAND – YET THE EXCHANGE OF FIRE TOOK PLACE IN SEPT – IS NAJIB STILL PURSUING THE CASE AGAINST MUHYIDDIN? IF NOT, WHY?

Muhyiddin Yassin claimed that Najib Abdul Razak had sought his help to remove Gopal Sri Ram as a prosecutor in the latter’s ongoing criminal court case.

Former prime minister Muhyiddin made this claim in a letter issued by his lawyers dated Sept 17 last year, in response to also former premier Najib’s letter of demand against him.

On Sept 9 last year in a Facebook posting, Najib said that he sent the letter of demand to Muhyiddin.

The legal letter wanted Muhyiddin to answer whether he was responsible for spreading a rumour – where Najib was alleged to have made a request for the then premier to interfere in Najib’s court cases.

Earlier on Aug 4 last year during a televised speech, then embattled premier Muhyiddin claimed that some people wanted him to interfere in court proceedings, alleging that his critics were “uncomfortable” with him because he refused to accede to their demands.

He alleged that there were appeals for him to interfere in court matters to free several individuals who were being charged with criminal acts. However, he did not name these individuals.

On Jan 14 this year in response to Muhyiddin’s allegation, Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat denied that any party tried to approach her or other top judges to try to interfere in court cases.

In the Sept 17 letter issued by law firm Rosli Dahlan Saravana Partnership, Muhyiddin’s lawyers reiterated that their client would not entertain any attempt at judicial interference.

Muhyiddin’s legal team claimed that in a meeting between him and Najib – whose location and date and time were not specified – that Najib allegedly complained about Sri Ram’s appointment as DPP in criminal cases against Najib, and allegedly sought for Muhyiddin’s intervention.

Formerly a federal court judge and now in private practice, Sri Ram was appointed as senior DPP by the attorney-general to conduct 1MDB-linked criminal court cases against Najib.

Muhyiddin’s lawyers reiterated that he reserves the right to disclose full particulars in regards to the allegation.

Muhyiddin’s legal team also stated that he would not be acceding to Najib’s letter of demand, and that in the event that Najib files a lawsuit, they are instructed to receive the cause papers and vigorously defend against it in court.

Malaysiakini is attempting to reach out to Najib’s lawyers from law firm Shafee & Co for a response to Muhyiddin’s legal letter.

