ISMAIL SABRI & MUHYIDDIN RECEIVE THEIR POLITICAL COFFINS FROM ZAHID – WITHOUT LOVE! – ONLY 6 OUT OF 190 UMNO DIVISIONS WANT PARTY POLLS BEFORE GE15, WARNS ZAHID – EVEN MUHYIDDIN’S PRIZED GRS IN SABAH MAY EVAPORATE IF THEY DON’T TOE THE BN LINE

Only 6 Umno divisions want party polls first, says Zahid

PETALING JAYA: Only 6 out of 190 divisions are keen to hold party polls before the next general election (GE15), party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said tonight.

He said the figure was based on reports sent by Umno divisions to party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

“We need to be rational and look into the request of the majority of the grassroots. The voice of the majority needs to be followed, otherwise the party will be weakened,” he said in an interview with NRChannel TV shown through YouTube live tonight.

He was replying to a question on whether internal party elections will be held before the next general election.

There has been speculation that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s camp in Umno may want party polls to be held first, as a way to replace Zahid with Ismail.

Zahid said Perikatan Nasional (PN) and the present government do not have a mandate from the rakyat, and this caused political instability and indirectly affected the economy and foreign investment.

He said the present government was still a “PN 2.0” as it is made up of the former component members. “The present government is led by an Umno leader (Ismail) but it is not a Barisan Nasional (BN) government,” he said.

Zahid, who is the Bagan Datuk MP, said the Registrar of Societies had given Umno until Dec 29 this year to hold its party elections, while its postponed 2021 annual general assembly will be held on March 16.

Asked if Umno would cooperate with any party after the general election, Zahid said it was possible, but the other party must be sincere and the cooperation must benefit both parties.

Zahid said the general election would feature “winnable, acceptable and likeable” Umno candidates, to attract the 5.8 million young voters aged 18 to 21 years.

At the Melaka state elections last year, BN had placed 87% new candidates, 82% of whom were 50 and below.

“(The candidate selection) will not be based on cable (who knows who),” he added.

He was also asked if Umno would work with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah. Zahid said Umno Sabah has autonomy to decide on the matter but they understand that their loyalty is with BN.

Further pressed if that meant Umno would reject cooperation with GRS, Zahid replied: “If you understand me, that’s what it would seem to be.” FMT

