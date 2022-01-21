PAKATAN STARTS TO IMPLODE – NO ONE WANTS TO STAY IN A DYING, CLOSE-MINDED PACT WITH ONLY ONE GOAL – TO MAKE ‘ZERO’ ANWAR PM! – 2 SABAH STATE REPS & A FORMER SENATOR QUIT DAP AHEAD OF SHAFIE’S ‘BIG ANNOUNCEMENT’ TOMORROW

Two Sabah assemblypersons and a former senator have announced their resignation from DAP last night, citing a loss of confidence in the party’s leadership.

In a joint statement, Sri Tanjong assemblyperson Justin Wong, Elopura assemblyperson Calvin Chong and former senator Adrian Lasimbang collectively said there was a lack of trust in leadership, particularly in state chairperson Frankie Poon.

“The loss of direction, serious internal division, and almost defunct level of communication between leaders have caused us to believe that the party is no longer a party that will strive.

“And it is getting corrosive.

“Therefore, with a heavy heart, we hereby announce that we are leaving the DAP with immediate effect,” they said.

Sri Tanjong assemblyperson Justin Wong (left) and Elopura assemblyperson Calvin Chong

The trio said that when they began their political careers, they vouched for a better Sabah, one that provides for greater autonomy, better infrastructure, greener space and more importantly a more inclusive society that transcends race and religion.

Their resignation comes after the recent passing of Article 1(2) of the Federal Constitution, which strengthens the position of Sabah and Sarawak in the Federation of Malaysia.

Following this, there are only four DAP assemblypersons left in Sabah DAP: Poon (Tanjong Papat), Phoong Jin Zhe (Luyang), Jannie Lasimbang (Kapayan) and Tan Lee Fatt (Likas).

Politics is like football

Meanwhile, Adrian hinted at the conflict that unfolded within the party in a cryptic social media post.

Adrian Lasimbang

“Joining politics is like joining a football team.

“We must have good captain and manager apart from having good players, but when (the) captain start to ‘siok sendiri’ (be full of themselves) or (if the) team keeps taking (in) lazy players, you end up not enjoying the game.

“Better (to) join other teams or play another game,” he said on his Twitter account. MKINI

Warisan brings options, we don’t care what Pakatan thinks, says Shafie

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Warisan Sabah decided to branch out nationally to provide Peninsular Malaysia voters with new options, and it does not have to worry about what Pakatan Harapan thinks, says Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal. The Parti Warisan president dismissed claims that the move would be disruptive to the existing opposition parties in the peninsula. The former Sabah chief minister said it was for the people to decide which party or candidate they wanted to represent them. “It is not for politicians to decide, but for the people to decide. That’s why I said don’t wait for politicians to decide on the direction of the country, it should be decided by the people,” he said in an interview with Sin Chew, which was published yesterday. He said it was Warisan’s right to go to Peninsular Malaysia. “Why should my party be obliged or be thinking of them (Pakatan)? I have to provide a choice for the people of this country,” he said. Shafie noted that Pakatan parties like PKR and DAP contested in Sabah and Sarawak. “Why can’t we go to Peninsular Malaysia, what’s wrong with that? We have already shown that we are able to defeat Umno in Sabah. “Warisan is providing choice,” he said. He noted that Warisan’s multiracial outlook was a key element in its success in unseating Umno and Barisan Nasional in Sabah. He said Warisan had been able to take over most of the Umno seats in Sabah in the 2018 general election although the Malay party had been seen as a dominant force in the state. Shafie believed Warisan was capable of getting the same results in Peninsular Malaysia. Shafie also said he was looking at moving the country forward as his party was no longer tied to Pakatan. He said that apart from Penang, the party had been getting positive feedback from various states, including PAS-held Kelantan. “We have done our research but I can’t tell you numbers (seats we are going to contest) now,” he added. Warisan is scheduled to hold a Unity Night in Kota Kinabalu tomorrow. Some big political names from Peninsular Malaysia may be present to indicate their support. / ANN

MKINI / ANN

.