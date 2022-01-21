ALL EYES ON MUHYIDDIN – IF SULTAN AGREES TO JOHOR POLLS – WILL MUHYIDDIN CHICKEN OUT OF DEFENDING GAMBIR? – WHAT EXCUSE COULD HE GIVE? – ‘HE WILL BE RIDICULED’ – UMNO WANTS TO ‘HURT’, ‘HUMILIATE’ & ‘CRUSH’ BERSATU & MUHYIDDIN BEFORE GE15 COMES

Can Muhyiddin survive Johor elections?

PETALING JAYA: Bersatu leader Muhyiddin Yassin may be caught between a rock and a hard place if elections are called in Johor, analysts say.

Senior fellow at Nusantara Academy for Strategic Research (NASR) Azmi Hassan said Umno is pushing for elections in the state to test Muhyiddin’s strength and support in what was once considered Barisan Nasional’s (BN) stronghold.

“One of the main reasons is to finish off Bersatu and put Muhyiddin in an awkward position during GE15 (the upcoming general election).

“That is why Umno is pushing for the state polls,” he told FMT.

Azmi said elections in Johor, which could take place just after Chinese New Year, would provide a stern test for Bersatu.

“They will either drown or give Muhyiddin a political boost. His political career could be decided by the results,” he said.

Muhyiddin, 75, was the Johor menteri besar from 1986 to 1995.

In 2008, as the Pagoh MP, he contested and won the Umno deputy president’s post, and the following year, was appointed the deputy prime minister under Najib Razak.

However, he was dropped from the post in 2015 for being vocal and critical of the government and party over the 1MDB scandal.

Muhyiddin left Umno with several other leaders in 2016 and formed Bersatu, which became part of Pakatan Harapan (PH), which swept into power in the 2018 general election.

He became the prime minister after PH fell in February 2020 following the Sheraton Move, but was ousted 17 months later after losing support, making him the shortest-serving prime minister in the country’s history.

Last month, Johor menteri besar Hasni Mohammad said the BN-led state assembly was considering snap elections after it was left with only a one-seat majority following the death of Bersatu’s Kempas assemblyman, Osman Sapian.

Analyst Kenneth Cheng said Umno may be planning a tactical move to decimate Bersatu in Johor. “Umno’s move may be to humiliate Bersatu before GE15 is held,” he told FMT.

During GE14, he said, PH wanted Bersatu to contest as many parliamentary and state seats as possible to strengthen the newly minted party as it felt the opposition had an excellent chance of winning the then Umno stronghold.

Now, Umno is confident of winning back some of the state seats won by Bersatu, he said.

“Muhyiddin is in a dilemma,” Cheng said. “He will be ridiculed if he chooses not to contest, but he will face humiliation if Bersatu does poorly as the state is now seen as his stronghold.”

Due to that, he said, even though Johor BN could still run the state with a one-seat advantage, Umno would want to “hurt” Bersatu as much as it could before the general election was held.

Sivamurugan Pandian of Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) said the stakes would be high for BN and Bersatu if state elections were held as both would try to “run down each other as much as they can”.

However, he said, there were those in Bersatu and PAS who may want to revisit their working relationship with Umno and avoid clashing in state elections.

Sivamurugan also said the elections, if held, would be an “acid test” for Muhyiddin’s Gambir state seat.

“It (Gambir) has been his stronghold and if the polls are held, they would reveal if he still has local support,” he said. FMT

Sultan has final say over Johor snap polls, says lawyer

PETALING JAYA: The Sultan of Johor has the final say on whether the state legislature will be dissolved and snap elections held, a lawyer said. Bastian Pius Vendargon said that under the state constitution, only the menteri besar, in his capacity as the head of the executive, can approach the ruler to request for a dissolution. “As stated under the Second Part of Article 7, the Sultan has the discretion whether to accept the menteri besar’s request to dissolve the legislature,” he told FMT. Vendargon said this in response to a statement by Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob that he will leave it to the state government to decide whether snap polls should take place. “Let the state government decide. If menteri besar Hasni Mohammad feels that there is a need for state elections, then they need to have an audience with the Johor sultan. “The decision rests fully with the state government,” he told reporters after launching an agri-commodity event in Putrajaya. Vendargon said that according to the federal and state constitutions, the heads of state are to act on the advice of the head of government (the prime minister, the menteri besar or the chief minister). “However, heads of state have discretion when it comes to, among others, the dissolution of the legislature and appointment of the head of government,” he said. Johor Umno chief Hasni was sworn in as the menteri besar after the Pakatan Harapan government was toppled following the Sheraton Move in early 2020, taking over from Bersatu’s Sahruddin Jamal. On Monday, Hasni, who is also the Johor Umno head, said the party had not held any discussions about the state elections. However, he admitted that the government was “more unstable” after its state assembly majority was reduced to one following the death of Kempas assemblyman Osman Sapian on Dec 21. The Barisan Nasional-led state government now has 28 seats, while Pakatan Harapan has 27. The five-year term of the state assembly will only come to an end in the middle of next year. FMT

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

