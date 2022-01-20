PAS THE NEXT PARTY TO IMPLODE – AS GRASSROOTS LOSE TRUST IN AGEING YET INCREASINGLY ARROGANT HADI

PETALING JAYA: The war of words between PAS’ pro-Muafakat Nasional (MN) and pro-Perikatan Nasional (PN) factions, which has increasingly gone public, signals an erosion of trust by the grassroots in party president Abdul Hadi Awang, a political analyst said.

Akademi Nusantara senior fellow (strategic research) Azmi Hassan said the result of Hadi’s arrogance in ignoring grassroots voices who wanted MN to be realised was clearly seen in the Melaka elections results where all the PAS candidates lost.

He said Hadi’s action in dropping Kuala Nerus MP Khairuddin Aman Razali from the central committee was the culmination of the dispute between the two camps in the party. Khairuddin is reported to be inclined towards MN.

Although PAS is known for its spirit of loyalty and devotion to the highest leadership, Azmi said, in the case of MN, the grassroots were said to dislike Hadi’s decision to lean towards Bersatu.

“The grassroots are more comfortable with MN, and this was clear in the Melaka elections results where the defeat of PAS was closely related to the grassroots’ feelings towards MN.

“When the turmoil between the MN and PN camps escaped the PAS ‘cocoon’, with internal issues now brought out in the public, it shows that the president’s leadership is fragile,” he said, referring to Hadi’s action to drop Khairuddin without detailed explanation.

PAS had previously only stated that the dismissal of the former federal minister was due to disciplinary issues.

However, Bachok MP Nik Mohamad Abduh Nik Abdul Aziz, who is also a central committee member, was of the view that the issue should be explained to the public and not limited to party members.

Commenting on the issue, Azmi said it may be due to Hadi’s own attitude to show Bersatu that PAS was loyal to PN.

“There may also be pressure from outside. Basically, the act of sacking Khairuddin implicitly had its reasons,” he said.

He also said that if elections were held in Johor in the near future, PAS would suffer the same fate as it did in Melaka, and it was not impossible that the split in the party could worsen.

Another analyst, Ahmad Atory Hussain, said Khairuddin’s dismissal was most likely linked to his disciplinary issues related to non-compliance with SOPs during the movement control period, allegations of scandal with a female entrepreneur, and even trying to recruit groups to oppose the party president.

“Giving an opinion in the party is welcome, but not to the point of inciting and creating a group or faction that eventually opposes the top leadership until PAS finally splits. This is something PAS cannot tolerate,” he said.

FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.