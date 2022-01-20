SHAFIE TO ANNOUNCE ENTRY OF SEVERAL PAKATAN BIGWIGS INTO WARISAN THIS SATURDAY – AS DISCONTENT BREWS IN PAKATAN OVER ‘ZERO’ ANWAR’S DIRECTIONLESS LEADERSHIP

“Some politicians from Semenanjung will be there, but we don’t know who exactly. It is meant to be a surprise,” said a Warisan source.

The source indicated there will be a mixed bag of politicians from various parties from West Malaysia like DAP, PKR, and maybe even an unexpected surprise from Kelantan.

Earlier today, news portal Free Malaysia Today (FMT) reported that Warisan is expected to bring in at least eight “heavyweight” politicians from Pakatan Harapan into its fold including a former Penang state executive councillor Datuk Danny Law who quit DAP yesterday.

The news portal also named former Penang DAP MPs Jeff Ooi and Ng Wei Aik as possible Warisan recruits.

FMT cited Penang Warisan coordinator Goh Chun Keong saying that experienced leaders from PKR and Gerakan are expected to join them as well.

Warisan, which began as a Sabah-based party, has been working on its expansion to peninsular Malaysia since it lost the state elections in 2020.

Ties with the Pakatan Harapan coalition seemed to have soured after Shafie and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim vied to be the prime minister candidate for the Opposition. MALAY MAIL

You’re complicit in Putrajaya’s failures, PH told

PETALING JAYA: Warisan vice-president Junz Wong has accused Pakatan Harapan (PH) of being complicit in the government’s failures by virtue of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) it has with Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s administration. He said it was time for the opposition coalition to ditch the agreement. “Every day, PH leaders are coming out with statements criticising the government over Azam Baki’s share ownership, but they are the ones strengthening the administration,” he told FMT. “How much longer will they be complicit in the government’s failures?” Azam, the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief, is at the centre of a controversy arising from his disclosure that he had allowed his brother to buy shares through his trading account. PH leaders have been critical of the authorities’ handling of the issue as well as the perceived lack of transparency and action on the matter. “The handling of Azam Baki’s case and the silence of Cabinet ministers on it is alarming,” Wong said. “The people are losing faith in institutions like the MACC and now the Securities Commission.” He also criticised the government’s handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and the economy and said the MoU appeared to be preventing PH from putting up an effective fight to correct the situation. He noted that PH leaders were highly critical of the federal budget but did not vote against it. Under the MoU, signed last August, PH agreed to work with the government to restore political stability and bring about economic recovery and to let Putrajaya handle the pandemic. Wong said: “What political stability? We’ve had two state elections and speculation is rife about another election in Johor. “We’re still seeing high numbers of Covid-19 cases and we all know how bad the economy is. All the MoU does is strengthen the Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional coalitions. “We see that Malaysians who came together in the last general election are losing hope in the opposition. “That is why Warisan does not want to be part of the MoU.” He urged PH to admit it made a mistake in signing the agreement and to pull out of it. FMT

MALAY MAIL / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

.