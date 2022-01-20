IT GETS WORSE FOR MUHYIDDIN IN JOHOR – MAZLAN BUJANG, ONCE A BERSATU MB-CANDIDATE BUT WAS SIDELINED BY MUHYIDDIN’S FACTION, ANNOUNCES DECISION NOT TO SEEK RE-ELECTION IN STATE POLLS – WHILE DAP’S YONG PENG REP STEPS ASIDE FOR YOUNG BLOOD

Johor executive councillor Mazlan Bujang and DAP’s Yong Peng state assemblyperson Chew Peck Choo decided not to defend their state seats amid mounting speculation that a snap poll may be called in Johor.

Mazlan, Bersatu’s Puteri Wangsa assemblyperson said he has no regrets and plans to retire.

Asked about the timing of the state elections, Mazlan said it was the prerogative of the mentri besar and the state’s Ruler.

“I am not the chief as Muhyiddin Yassin is the head,” he was quoted by The Star as saying, responding to a question on Bersatu’s preparation for the state poll.

On Jan 8, Mazlan, who is also the state education, information, heritage and culture committee chairman, denied leaving Bersatu to be an independent lawmaker.

Meanwhile, Chew said made the decision not to participate in any upcoming election for the sake of her husband.

She said she wanted to spend the rest of her life with the man who supported her throughout her political career.

“Today is our 28th wedding anniversary. We were blessed with two kids after our marriage. This man was there for me throughout the four elections.

“He supported me since I was elected as a state assemblyperson in 2013 without any regrets,” said the 54-year-old.

“Needless to say I have decided not to take part in any elections. I want to spend the rest of my life with him forever,” she said.

Meanwhile, Johore DAP chairperson Liew Chin Tong thanked Chew for her contribution and service to the people in Yong Peng and the party.

“Peck Choo was among the loyalists who were there for the party when DAP was facing its darkest moments. She was fielded in Kluang in 1999 general election and later Yong Peng in 2004.”

“Back then, these DAP leaders contested just to make sure the rivals would not win uncontested in the polls,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

