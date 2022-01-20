PROVEN – ISMAIL SABRI HAS ZERO MORAL COMPASS EXCEPT WHEN IT SUITS HIS POLITICAL AGENDA! – NO WAY! OPPOSITION CAN NEVER ACCEPT SC’S ‘WRONG & CONTRARY TO THE LAW’ DECISION ON MACC CHIEF – GUAN ENG RAPS PM EVEN AS SPEAKER AZHAR REJECTS MOTIONS TO DEBATE AZAM’S SHARE SCANDAL DUE TO ‘NO NOTICE FROM THE PM’

PETALING JAYA: The opposition will not accept the Securities Commission’s (SC) decision to clear Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki of any wrongdoing in his ownership of corporate shares, insists DAP secretary-general Lim Guan Eng.
Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday said the opposition should accept decisions made by professional bodies like the SC, adding that they cannot expect investigations to be carried out “based on their whims”.
“DAP wishes to remind Ismail that the opposition will not accept decisions which are made wrongly and contrary to the law,” he said in a statement today.
“When Azam expressed gratitude that the SC had cleared him of wrongdoing for allowing his trading account to be used by his brother to acquire millions of shares in listed companies, this is clearly wrong.
“Like any functional capital markets in the world, Malaysia has also outlawed proxy share trading.”
Azam is alleged to have bought millions of shares and warrants in public-listed companies, despite a RM100,000 cap on equity holdings by civil servants. He defended himself by claiming that he allowed his brother to use his trading account.
However, the SC yesterday said the “independent evidence” it gathered during its inquiry showed that Azam was the named account holder and had operated the account that he had opened, in that he had given instructions to buy, sell and transfer securities from the said account. FMT
Motions to debate Azam’s shares issue turned down
KUALA LUMPUR: Two motions for the Dewan Rakyat to debate the controversy surrounding top graft-buster Azam Baki’s ownership of shares have been turned down.
Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Harun said Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob had the absolute power to decide on the agenda for today’s special sitting, as stated under the Standing Orders.
“Until today, I have not received any notice from the prime minister for the motions to be accepted. Hence, I have to assume that the motions will not be included in today’s agenda.
“So we must carry out today’s proceedings according to the set agenda,” Azhar told opposition MPs.
The House is holding a special sitting today to discuss last month’s floods disaster.
He said this in response to Salahuddin Ayub (PH-Pulai) and Nga Kor Ming (PH-Teluk Intan), who had asked for their motions to debate the matter concerning the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief to be accepted.
When Salahuddin asked Ismail to respond to their calls for the matter to be debated, he declined to say anything.
Gobind Singh Deo (PH-Puchong) then rose and asked if Ismail and other ministers slated to explain the government’s actions amid the recent flood crisis would remain in the hall to take questions from MPs.
He said the opposition would prioritise debates on the floods but would also raise questions over Azam.
In response, Azhar said the ministers would respond to questions related to the core issue -the flood crisis. “If the questions are related, I’m sure the ministers will answer.”
M Kula Segaran (PH-Ipoh Barat) then rose to point out that the rules for today’s sitting did not state that the issue involving Azam could not be discussed.
“The speaker does not need to reply on behalf of the prime minister. Let the prime minister reply,” said Kula.
Azhar said he took note of Kula’s point but maintained that the agenda for today’s sitting to primarily debate the flood crisis was set by Ismail, before instructing the prime minister to proceed with his speech. FMT
FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
.