DUMBFOUNDED, COUNFOUNDED OR JUST TOO CHICKEN TO TAKE A STAND FOR THE COUNTRY’S INTEGRITY? ISMAIL SABRI’S DEAFENING SILENCE ON AZAM STIRS EVEN MORE PUBLIC CONTEMPT FOR HIS GOVT

Why isn’t PM doing anything about Azam Baki, asks Ramasamy

PRIME Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob should be actively seeking answers to questions surrounding Azam Baki’s conduct instead of sitting on the issue, DAP leader P. Ramasamy said today.

By not acting on the allegations levelled against the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission chief, Ismail is sending the wrong message to others in government service, said Ramasamy, who is Penang deputy chief minister II.

“Why is Ismail sitting on this matter of national importance?

“(He) seems to be in no hurry to establish an investigation panel that would unequivocally establish Azam’s innocence or guilt.

“Failing to act decisively sends a wrong message to those in the public service,” he said in a statement.

Whether or not Ismail acts, Azam’s days are numbered, he added.

“The clock is ticking, investigation or not, Azam is fast sinking in the quicksand.

“His desperation obviously is not helping him to get out of the quagmire.”

On the Securities Commission’s inquiry findings on Azam, Ramasamy said it would appear that the authority had caved to pressure from its high ranking members who were under investigation by the MACC.

The SC said it was unable to determine whether Azam had breached section 25(4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 in allowing his brother Nasir to use his trading account.

Section 25 stipulates that every securities account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities or an authorised nominee.

Azam had previously revealed that his brother used his trading account to purchase millions of shares in Excel Force MSC Bhd and Gets Global Bhd in 2015-16. At the time Azam was the MACC investigations director.

Following the SC’s decision yesterday, Azam said he was grateful that the SC had cleared him of wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, 17 civil society groups and eight political parties will be taking to the streets on Saturday to protest the failure of the authorities to act against Azam.

The group demanded the immediate arrest and indictment of Azam and that the MACC be restructured and placed under parliamentary oversight.

THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT

