LIM Guan Eng today questioned why the Securities Commission (SC) didn’t disclose if Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Azam Baki’s brother had a trading account.
The DAP secretary-general said the SC needs to explain if proxy trading was involved, as well as the source of funds for the purchase of the shares.
“Azam was a significant holder of warrants in the public listed company Excel Force MSC Sdn Bhd as of March 2016, when he was head of the MACC investigations unit.
“In his share trading account, Azam bought millions of shares and warrants in public listed companies with a value well over the RM100,000 cap on equity holdings to be held by civil servants,” he said in a statement.
Azam allegedly owned 2.15 million shares in Excel Force MSC Bhd in 2015, as well as 1.93 million shares in Gets Global Bhd the same year and 1.02 million shares the following year.
He said that he allowed his brother, Nasir, to use his trading account to purchase shares from the two companies.
Concerns were raised over whether he had declared the shares as required of a civil servant and how he had acquired the money to buy the shares.
Lim was commenting on SC’s statement that they were unable to determine if Azam had breached any rules in allowing his trading account to be used by his brother.
SC said investigations have ended but “based on evidence gathered, the SC is not able to conclusively establish that a breach under the Act has occurred”.
The SC did not state what would happen next given that its investigation was inconclusive.
Lim said that if the SC is unable to act on proxy share trading then it should also explain the action taken against at least three individuals who were charged and fined millions of ringgit under the Act in the past.
“This is clearly double standards. Is SC going to return the fines they paid and apologise for prosecuting them?”
He said that unless the SC can act against Azam, the Act has been rendered impotent and broken.
“Unfortunately, the repercussions for Malaysia’s capital markets will not only be a loss of investor confidence but also puts the SC in the dock, whether it is capable of performing its statutory duty without fear or favour.”
Lim added that SC’s regulatory and enforcement failure contradicts its legal duty as a self-funded statutory body entrusted with the responsibility to regulate and develop the Malaysian capital market.
This, he added, is particularly about rule-making and enforcing regulations pertaining to the capital market. TMI
PETALING JAYA: An anti-corruption watchdog has urged the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) to explain how it could not “conclusively establish” if Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki broke the law over his ownership of shares.
“We urge the SC to make public their inquiry findings and how it arrived at this uncertain conclusion,” Center to Combat Corruption and Cronyism (C4) executive director Cynthia Gabriel told FMT.
“This vindicates further our position from the onset that only a full and independent probe will suffice, as it will also establish any potential breach of the public servant asset declaration laws and circulars as well as reveal the source of funds,” she said.
Stating that the country is “deep diving into further darkness”, Cynthia also called for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to immediately convene a high-level task force to investigate the issue.
Meanwhile, Bersih chairman Thomas Fann said the SC must explain why their investigations were inconclusive.
“The SC must avoid public suspicion of pressure brought to bear on them.
“With allegations hurled at the SC over conflict of interest within their ranks soon after they said they will be investigating Azam, people suspect that the SC is under pressure to close this case,” he said.
MACC last week confirmed receiving a complaint alleging misconduct and corruption among certain individuals in the higher management and board of directors of the SC, with a source telling Utusan Malaysia that MACC is “reviewing” the complaint before conducting an investigation.
Azam, the country’s top graft buster, is alleged to have bought shares and warrants worth millions of ringgit in public-listed companies – this despite a RM100,000 cap on equity holdings for civil servants.
He has denied any wrongdoing, stating he did not purchase the shares and that his brother had used his trading account to buy the shares.
Earlier today, the SC said it had concluded its inquiry into the matter and that based on the evidence gathered, it was not able to “conclusively establish” that a breach under Section 25 (4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (Sicda) had occurred.
Section 25 (4) of Sicda provides that a trading account must be opened in the name of the beneficial owner or an authorised nominee.
Separately, a spokesman for the Tangkap Azam Baki Action Committee, which will be holding a demonstration in the capital this Saturday demanding the MACC chief’s arrest, said they will continue to push for his immediate detention.
“He is in a position that is able to put pressure on anyone who questions his actions, such as regulatory agencies or the media,” they told FMT.
“Azam should be arrested to ensure that legal processes that are taken can be trusted by the rakyat.” FMT
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY
