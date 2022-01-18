‘TANGKAP AZAM BAKI’ ERUPTS – AS SC CONTROVERSIALLY CHICKENS OUT OF DECISION ON MACC CHIEF – ‘HE’S NO LONGER A PUBLIC EXAMPLE OF INTEGRITY & ACCOUNTABILITY’ – AS PUBLIC OUTRAGE SPREADS & CALLS FOR MACC CHIEF’S IMMEDIATE ARREST, RESIGNATION INTENSIFY

MEMBERS of Parliament should move a motion for Azam Baki to be removed as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner when Parliament convenes for a new session on February 28, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said.

He said Azam is no longer an example of integrity in public service.

“If the MACC chief commissioner cannot be a public example of integrity and accountability in the public service, then the basic purpose of the MACC Act (to fight corruption) is being defeated.

“This is why Azam should resign or go on leave immediately unless he is prepared to appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee to clear himself of the serious conflict-of-interest allegations,” Lim, who is Iskandar Puteri MP, said in a statement.

Earlier this afternoon, the Securities Commission (SC) said it was unable to conclude if Azam had breached the law in the use of his trading account by his brother.

The SC said it had concluded investigations under section 25(4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991, which stipulates that every securities account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities or an authorised nominee.

The SC said it could not conclusively establish if a breach of law had occurred.

Azam has also refused to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department initially scheduled for tomorrow.

That meeting is now postponed indefinitely after Azam wrote to its chairman, Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman, saying that calling for the meeting was a breach of Parliament’s Standing Orders.

Lim said Azam had also showed a lack of integrity by suing the journalist who first reported the allegations of shares ownership against him.

“The court and the parliamentary proceedings deal with different questions – the former on whether he had been defamed and the latter on whether he has the integrity and accountability to lead the MACC.

In fact, Azam should withdraw his defamation suit as his legal action against a whistle-blower is a major negative point against him for having the integrity and accountability to lead the MACC.”

The allegations concern shares Azam owned in two public listed companies in 2015 and 2016 when he was MACC’s director of investigations.

He said to the press on January 5 that his brother had borrowed his trading account to buy the shares, which were later transferred to the brother.

Azam also said he refuses to resign as only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong could remove him from the position. TMI

