‘TANGKAP AZAM BAKI’ ERUPTS – AS SC CONTROVERSIALLY CHICKENS OUT OF DECISION ON MACC CHIEF – ‘HE’S NO LONGER A PUBLIC EXAMPLE OF INTEGRITY & ACCOUNTABILITY’ – AS PUBLIC OUTRAGE SPREADS & CALLS FOR MACC CHIEF’S IMMEDIATE ARREST, RESIGNATION INTENSIFY
Kit Siang calls for motion to remove Azam Baki
MEMBERS of Parliament should move a motion for Azam Baki to be removed as Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner when Parliament convenes for a new session on February 28, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said.
He said Azam is no longer an example of integrity in public service.
“If the MACC chief commissioner cannot be a public example of integrity and accountability in the public service, then the basic purpose of the MACC Act (to fight corruption) is being defeated.
“This is why Azam should resign or go on leave immediately unless he is prepared to appear before the Parliamentary Select Committee to clear himself of the serious conflict-of-interest allegations,” Lim, who is Iskandar Puteri MP, said in a statement.
The SC said it had concluded investigations under section 25(4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991, which stipulates that every securities account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities or an authorised nominee.
The SC said it could not conclusively establish if a breach of law had occurred.
Azam has also refused to attend a meeting of the Parliamentary Special Select Committee on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department initially scheduled for tomorrow.
That meeting is now postponed indefinitely after Azam wrote to its chairman, Kuala Krai MP Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman, saying that calling for the meeting was a breach of Parliament’s Standing Orders.
Lim said Azam had also showed a lack of integrity by suing the journalist who first reported the allegations of shares ownership against him.
“The court and the parliamentary proceedings deal with different questions – the former on whether he had been defamed and the latter on whether he has the integrity and accountability to lead the MACC.
In fact, Azam should withdraw his defamation suit as his legal action against a whistle-blower is a major negative point against him for having the integrity and accountability to lead the MACC.”
The allegations concern shares Azam owned in two public listed companies in 2015 and 2016 when he was MACC’s director of investigations.
He said to the press on January 5 that his brother had borrowed his trading account to buy the shares, which were later transferred to the brother.
Azam also said he refuses to resign as only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong could remove him from the position. TMI
Amanah Youth to mobilise 1,000 members for Azam Baki protest
He said Amanah Youth is fully supportive of the peaceful demonstration against Azam over his shares ownership scandal.
“We have not only stated our commitment to mobilise as many members to Sogo (shopping mall) but we will also commit to preparing at least 10 lawyers on that day.
Earlier today, representatives of 17 civil society groups and eight political parties will lead a street protest this weekend if no action is taken against Azam over his share purchase.
The group urged Malaysians to gather in front of Sogo in Kuala Lumpur at 11am on Saturday.
They demanded the immediate arrest and indictment of Azam and that the MACC be restructured and placed under parliamentary oversight.
Earlier today, the Securities Commission (SC) said it was unable to determine if Azam breached any rules in allowing his trading account to be used by his brother.
It said investigations have ended but “based on evidence gathered, the SC is not able to conclusively establish that a breach under section 25(4) of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 has occurred,” the regulator said in a statement.
Fadlhi, meanwhile, said there was also pressure on those who have shared on social media posters related to the demonstration.
This, he said, was in the case of activist Adam Adli, who has been called in for police questioning this Thursday.
He added that lawyers will be offering their services pro bono for those who posted the posters related to the #TangkapAzamBaki demonstration.
“The right to freedom of assembly is enshrined under Article 10 of the Federal Constitution.
“Youths must not be intimidated and to attend the rally en masse this Saturday.”
Sekretariat Solidariti Rakyat, Democratic People’s League, Young Voters Association and the National Association of Students are part of the protest.
The political parties with them included Muda, PKR, DAP, Amanah and Pakatan Harapan.
Last week, PKR youth members staged a protest in front of MACC headquarters in Putrajaya following the revelation that Azam had owned millions of shares in two companies in 2015 and 2016 when he was head of the MACC investigation unit.
Concerns were raised over whether he had declared the shares as required of a civil servant and how he had acquired the money to buy the shares.
Azam has explained that his brother had bought the shares using the MACC chief’s trading account, which meant they could have violated SC regulations.
The MACC Anti-Corruption Advisory Board, an internal oversight panel, said last week it accepted Azam’s explanation and cleared him of any wrongdoing. TMI
THE MALAYSIAN INSIGHT
