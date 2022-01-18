SHAM ‘CLEARANCE’ OR NOT – MALAYSIA, UNDER UMNO PM ISMAIL SABRI, FIRMLY BACK TO THE DARK NAJIB-1MDB DAYS: NOW SC SAYS ‘NOT ABLE TO CONCLUSIVELY ESTABLISH THAT A BREACH OCCURED’ – AND AZAM IMMEDIATELY CLAIMS HE HAS BEEN CLEARED – YET JUST DAYS AGO HAD NOT MACC THREATEN TO EXPOSE THE WRONGDOINGS OF SOME SC BIGWIGS? – IN THE CASE OF MACC VS SC, MACC WINS?
SC cannot confirm if Azam Baki breached trading regulations
KUALA LUMPUR: The Securities Commission said it has not been able to establish that there was a breach of regulation with relation to the trading account of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki.
It noted that as a capital market regulator, its regulatory remit was set out under the Securities Commission Malaysia Act 1993 (SCA), Capital Markets and Services Act 2007 (CMSA), and Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (SICDA).
“In this regard, the said inquiry relates to the issue of whether a potential breach under Section 25(4) of the SICDA occurred. Section 25(4) provides that a trading account must be opened in the name of the beneficial owner or authorised nominee.
“The SC has concluded its enquiry and based on the evidence gathered, the SC is not able to conclusively establish that a breach under Section 25(4) SICDA has occurred,” it said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 18).
Allegations recently surfaced that Azam owned a substantial number of shares in two companies between 2015 and 2016 when he was the MACC director of investigations.
On Jan 5, Azam said he had given permission to his younger brother to use his trading account to acquire the shares.
Azam said although he need not have declared the share trading as it was not done by him, he had informed his superiors of the matter at the time. ANN
Azam says he has been cleared by SC, will continue his duties as MACC chief
PUTRAJAYA: Tan Sri Azam Baki is thankful for the decision by the Securities Commission which “found that he did not commit any offence” over the shares trading account issue.
“I have been informed by the SC that the inquiry into the matter has been concluded. As such, it has closed the inquiry file accordingly.
“With that, I will continue my responsibilities as the chief commissioner of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) to fight corruption in the country without fear or favour,” he said in a statement on Tuesday (Jan 18).
The Securities Commission said it had not been able to establish that there was a breach of regulations with relation to the Azam’s shares trading account.
“The SC has concluded its enquiry and based on the evidence gathered, the SC is not able to conclusively establish that a breach under Section 25(4) Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991 (SICDA) has occurred,” it said in a statement on Tuesday.
Allegations recently surfaced that Azam owned a substantial number of shares in two companies between 2015 and 2016 when he was the MACC director of investigations.