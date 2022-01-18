BOMBSHELL – CAN MUHYIDDIN DEFEND PAGOH & GAMBIR? – JOHOR BERSATU GETS READY AS UMNO LOOKS SET TO FORCE SNAP STATE POLLS – AND FOR SURE, ARCH-FOE MUHYIDDIN WILL BE UMNO’S TOP TARGET – ONCE MUHYIDDIN LOSES, BERSATU COLLAPSES ON THE SPOT – NO WONDER VULTURE AZMIN CARTEL IS HANGING AROUND TO PICK ON THE ‘CORPSES’

Johor Bersatu to meet soon to discuss possible snap state polls

KULAI: Johor Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) will call for a meeting soon with the main agenda being the much-talked-about possible snap state polls.

Kulai Bersatu chief Tosrin Jarvanthi confirmed the matter and said party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, who is Gambir assemblyman and Pagoh MP, would be chairing the meeting.

“The meeting is expected to be held within the next few days but the exact date has yet to be confirmed,” he said.

He added that it would be held at Johor Bersatu headquarters located at Danga Bay in Johor Baru.

Tosrin, who is also state Islamic Religious Affairs Committee chairman, said this after presenting aid to needy children under Yayasan Sejahtera Kulai’s back-to-school programme held at Dewan Raya Putra here on Tuesday (Jan 18).

On Monday (Jan 17), the guessing game over snap polls in the state continued with Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad still refusing to be drawn into naming a date while stressing that the idea could not be rejected at this juncture.

He said that with the razor-thin one-seat majority, the state government needed to be extra careful and sensitive to ensure that all its programmes could be carried out smoothly for the people.

Hasni was reticent when asked if the state election would happen soon after Chinese New Year next month.

“What is important is why the state election needs to be held and not when it should be held,” he told reporters while attending an event in Johor Baru.

Talk of an impending state election gained traction after the death of Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian of Bersatu recently, leaving the current Umno-led government with a one-seat majority at the 56-seat Johor assembly. ANN

Johor MB on snap polls: It’s about why, not when

JOHOR BARU: The guessing game over snap polls in the state continues with Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad still refusing to be drawn into naming a date while stressing that the idea cannot be rejected at this juncture.

He said that with the razor-thin one-seat majority, the state government needed to be extra careful and sensitive to ensure that all its programmes could be carried out smoothly for the people.

“If there are groups that make the stability of the state government a condition for them to invest or expand their investments here, for sure I will need to find a way so that this does not drive them away.

“So, I cannot reject the need to have a state election. I need to study and look into the matter.

“The voices of people from all quarters cannot fall on deaf ears,” he said after attending the launch of the AirAsia Super App at Johor Baru City Square here yesterday.

Asked if the state election would happen soon after Chinese New Year next month, Hasni merely smiled.

He said that it was more important to know the justification for the election.

“What is important is why the state election needs to be held and not when it should be held.

“We have rules and regulations to follow.

“I can’t simply tell the Johor Sultan (Sultan Ibrahim Ibni Almarhum Sultan Iskandar) to dissolve the state assembly.

“I can’t do that at my whim and fancy. We have a constitution that needs to be followed,” he added.

Asked if Umno had held a meeting to discuss the election, Hasni said no.

Talks of an impending state election gained traction after the death of Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia recently, leaving the current Umno-led government with a one-seat majority at the Johor state assembly. ANN

