ALAS, MUHYIDDIN – SO IGNORANT, IT’S A WONDER HOW HE COULD HAVE BEEN PM! – INDEED, CHIEF JUSTICE SHOULD SUMMON EX-PM TO REVEAL WHO ‘APPROACHED HIM TO INTERFERE’ IN COURT MATTERS – WAS IT NAJIB, ZAHID, OTHER POLITICAL BIGWIGS OR BUSINESS PEOPLE? – DOES MUHYIDDIN EVEN KNOW IT’S COMPULSORY TO REPORT TO COPS OR MACC ANY ATTEMPTS TO INTERFERE IN JUDICIAL DECISIONS?

Puchong MP Gobind Singh Deo has questioned whether former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin lodged a report with the police or MACC over allegations he made that certain quarters had demanded he interfere in court matters.

The DAP lawmaker pointed out that Muhyiddin is required by law to report such approaches.

“The allegations made by Muhyiddin are serious in nature. The allegations were carried extensively in the press. It is a matter of great public interest and must be dealt with in accordance with the law.

“I call upon him to respond. Did he lodge a report and if he did, did he state the names of those who allegedly approached him?” Gobind said in a statement today.

Amid a revolt within his Perikatan Nasional coalition last year, Muhyiddin claimed during a televised address on Aug 4, 2021, that his critics were “uncomfortable” with him after he refused to accede to their demand to interfere in court matters and free several people facing criminal charges.

He did not name the individuals involved.

Explanation needed

Gobind cited Section 25(1) of the MACC Act which states that “any person to whom any gratification is given, promised, or offered, in contravention of any provision of this Act, shall report such gift, promise or offer together with the name, if known, of the person who gave, promised or offered such gratification to the nearest office of the commission or police officer.”

He went on to quote Section 25(2) which states “any person who fails to comply with subsection (1) commits an offence and shall be liable to a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding 10 years or to both.”

“Would it not appear from the above and from what Muhyiddin said, that a report has to be lodged over the matter under Section 25(1) of the Act?

“If he did not, then he should explain why,” Gobind added.

Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat

Muhyiddin’s allegations have been called into question following a recent rebuttal by Chief Justice Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

She said no one had approached her or any other judges for such interference.

“We heard about it from the television, of the former PM (Muhyiddin) claiming he was approached, but none of us here has been approached.

“People know that judges decide based on evidence, we cannot get away from that core principle.

“What I can say is nobody contacted me, nor others here, to seek help (in court cases),” she told reporters.

Following this, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim also demanded an explanation from Muhyiddin, adding that Attorney-General Idrus Harun should also offer a “stern response” on the matter.

MKINI

