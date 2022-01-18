COVID IS NOT DONE YET – SHARP RISE IN EDUCATION & COMMUNITY CLUSTERS AFTER REOPENING OF SCHOOLS

Sharp rise in education and community clusters after reopening of schools

KUALA LUMPUR: The total number of new clusters increased by 72 per cent during the second epidemiological week (EW) compared to the first EW in 2022.

Health director-general Tan Sri Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said a total of 42 new clusters were identified in the second EW while 23 clusters were recorded the previous week.

“Most of the clusters are on the upward trend, except workplace, import and detention centre clusters.

“Education and community clusters have increased by 400 and 350 per cent respectively in the second EW compared to the first EW in 2022 after school reopening on Jan 9.

“The sharp increase in education clusters need to be taken seriously by all parties as it can lead to a wide spread among students, teachers, staff and their family members of educational institutes which later spreads to the community,” he said in a statement.

He stressed that standard operating procedures must also be followed before, during and after school sessions.

“Safety and health of the school stakeholders must be given attention to reduce and prevent new education clusters.”

Dr Noor Hisham said the high-risk group cluster was also on an upward trend, increasing by 66.7 per cent compared to first EW.

“This is very alarming as this group may suffer from more serious symptoms if they are not vaccinated or have completed their second dose by more than three months.”

Dr Noor Hisham also said the average number of new cases, active cases and national infectivity rate (Rt) slightly increased during the second epidemiological week.

A total of 22,006 cases were reported in the second EW, and the average active cases were at 39,507.

“Average new cases have increased by 0.7 per cent from 21,859 in first EW to 22,006 in the second EW.

“While the average active cases have increased by 2.4 per cent from 38,581 in the first EW to 39,507 in the second EW after an active reduction since 48th EW in 2021,” he said.

He added that the average national Rt also rose by one per cent from 0.98 to 0.99.

Dr Noor Hisham said the total deaths, intensive care unit (ICU) admissions and ventilator utilisation, however, continued with the downward trend.

Total deaths have been consistently reducing since the 52th EW of 2021.

“Total number of deaths decreased by 11.3 per cent from 142 (first EW) to 126 (second EW); cases needing treatment at the ICU also reduced by eight per cent, from 201 to 185; and cases that needed ventilator support dipped by 18.1 per cent from 83 cases to 68 cases.”

In terms of the healthcare system capacity in the country, he said the normal hospital beds as well as the Covid-19 quarantine and treatment centre (PKRC) beds saw an increase in usage in second EW compared to the first EW.

“The average of normal hospital beds usage was at 29 per cent, increased by one per cent compared to previous week while the PKRC beds utilisation rate has increased by six per cent.

“Total Category 1 and 2 patients increased while total of Category 3, 4 and 5 cases, however, decreased.”

Dr Noor Hisham said Category 3, 4 and 5 patients are mainly those aged 60 and above.

He said both the ICU and ventilator utilisation rates had reduced by two per cent in the second EW, in line with the high vaccination rate in the country of which 78.6 per cent of the total population have been fully vaccinated.

NST

.