TOO WELL PAID, NOT ENOUGH WORK – ISMAIL SABRI’S REPS TURN TO SEX? – NEXT, SEDILI REP ACCUSED OF SEXUAL HARASSMENT BY BERSATU WOMAN – RUSHES TO CLAIM ‘POLITICAL CONSPIRACY’

Sedili rep denies sexual harassment allegation, claims conspiracy
Sedili assemblyperson Rasman Ithnain has denied allegations that he sexually harassed a woman, calling it a political conspiracy to tarnish his reputation.

Commenting on a police report lodged yesterday, the representative who was elected under Umno but decamped to Bersatu said that the claims were not true.

“The report was lodged by a member of the Bersatu Women committee in the Kota Tinggi division.

“I vehemently deny the allegations in the report and state that this is a political conspiracy, defamation and is an attempt to tarnish my dignity and reputation as an elected representative,” he said in a statement reported by Sinar Harian.

Rasman said he was ready to give his full cooperation throughout the investigation process to ensure justice.

The lawmaker added that he has consulted with lawyers on taking appropriate legal action against any individual who tries to ruin his reputation in such a way.

“Hopefully, the truth will be unravelled eventually,” he said.

Kota Tinggi District police chief Hussin Zamora confirmed that a report was lodged on the matter on Monday. MKINI

MKINI / FREE MALAYSIA TODAY

