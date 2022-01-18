BOMBSHELL – IN STUNNING DOUBLE SLAP, UMNO PARIAHS NAZRI & TAJUDDIN REJECTED BY SWITZERLAND & INDONESIA AS AMBASSADORS – ISMAIL SABRI MAKES AN INTERNATIONAL LAUGHING STOCK OF HIMSELF, HIS UMNO-PN GOVT & THE KING

Even before the humiliating defeat of the Barisan Nasional government under the leadership of Najib Razak in the May 2018 General Election, the disturbing practice of appointing scandal-plagued or rejected pro-government warlords as ambassadors had been widespread. For decades, the corrupt government’s policy has been – “birds of a feather flock together”.

For example, then-PM Najib appointed his best friend Jamaluddin Jarjis as Malaysian Ambassador to the United States in July 2009 after he sexually harassed a female worker of a restaurant at a five-star hotel in Kuala Lumpur. The former Science, Technology and Innovation Minister was said to have grabbed the woman’s buttocks and expressed some sexual remarks.

Of course, after the disgusting acts of sexual harassment were exposed in April 2008, Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, the top lawyer of the United Malays National Organization (UMNO) that ruled the country, was promptly despatched to do damage control. Hours after the victim lodged a police report, she withdrew her statutory complaint against Jamaluddin, and the case was never heard again.

It was clearly an attempt by Najib to protect his buddy from further investigation by shipping Jamaluddin to the U.S. as an ambassador, who had won the Rompin parliamentary seat in the March 2008 General Election, just a month before he molested the poor restaurant worker. Legend has it that Jamaluddin had paid lots of money to make the case disappear.

Zahrain Mohamed Hashim, a Member of Parliament who contested and won Bayan Baru constituency in Penang under the opposition People’s Justice People (PKR) ticket, but switched sides to Najib administration in 2013, was rewarded in a similar fashion. Mr Zahrain, allegedly known for his fetish gay sex, was appointed by Najib as the Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia in 2013.

After democratically-elected multiracial government of Pakatan Harapan was toppled by traitors Muhyiddin Yassin and Azmin Ali, who betrayed their respective parties and formed a backdoor government called Perikatan Nasional with defeated UMNO and Islamist party PAS extremists, more MPs have been appointed as dubious special envoys or ambassadors.

It was already bad that Prime Minister Ismail Sabri, after taking over from Muhyiddin Yassin in August 2021, had maintained his predecessor’s bloated Cabinet of more than 70 ministers and deputy ministers. It became worse when the turtle-egg Ismail also retained political appointees such as Hadi Awang, Tiong King Sing and Richard Riot as Special Envoys with ministerial rank.

In order to maintain his fragile, un-elected government, who is struggling to survive with only 114 MPs in the 222-seat Parliament, the desperate prime minister has tried to promote Nazri Aziz and Tajuddin Abdul Rahman as ambassadors to Switzerland and Indonesia respectively. Both UMNO warlords were strong supporters of former PM Muhyiddin and Ismail Sabri.

However, in what appeared to be a simple process of bribing Nazri and Tajuddin with ambassadorship in exchange for loyalty that has gone haywire, both individuals were “rejected” by the Swiss and Indonesian governments. The rejection is a slap in the face of PM Ismail because even the U.S. and Indonesia did not reject sex maniac Jamaluddin and alleged gay-sex Zahrain previously.

The speculation of Nazri being considered an ambassador job started flying as early as September 2021, immediately after Ismail Sabri took over the premiership. Mr Nazri, who last served as the tourism minister, had been looking forward to the posh job in Switzerland after he proudly told all and sundry in June 2021 that he was going overseas for a 2 months holiday and to enrol his 5-year-old son to study in France.

The distance between Paris and Zurich is only 300 miles (490 kilometres). Both countries, which share a 570-km border, are the perfect choice for Nazri to enjoy his luxury life with wife Haflin Saiful at the expense of taxpayers’ money, while watching his son – Jean Pierre Azize – studying French in a foreign country instead of Malay in poor-quality national schools back in Malaysia.

When a blogger, Hussein Hamid, mocked and laughed at Nazri’s dream job being crushed by the Swiss government’s refusal to consent to his appointment, the UMNO thug immediately went ballistic. The disgraced Nazri shamelessly claimed that he was not interested in the post of ambassador to Switzerland, obviously an afterthought excuse to save face.

Denying claims that the Swiss had rejected his candidacy due to his link to the infamous 1MDB scandal, the furious UMNO gangster argued that it was him who had rejected the offer as he would have to resign as an MP. But even if it’s true that he has to vacate his seat as MP, he should not have any problem doing so. After all, he already announced his retirement from politics in August 2021.

The fact that Nazri repeatedly called the blogger “stupid” suggests that the six-term MP was deeply hurt and frustrated that now everybody knows that he has been rejected by the Swiss government. It was an incredible humiliation. Hilariously, he has even claimed that he was offered the same ambassador post in 2019, during which the ruling government was Pakatan Harapan.

The funny thing is, if indeed he treasured his MP seat more, why hadn’t he declared his rejection for the post of ambassador since 2019? Even as recent as September 2021, when rumours about his appointment as Malaysian ambassador spread like wildfire, he only said he wasn’t aware of it. Not once did he express his reluctance to sacrifice his MP in exchange for ambassador.

Besides, based on Nazri’s fairy tales, exactly why the governments of Mahathir, Muhyiddin and Ismail had taken the trouble of going through all the hassle of appointing a man who was not even interested for the job in the first place? Nazri talked as if he was the only genius for the job in the entire country. He should stop insulting people’s intelligence.

Nazri Aziz was one of the loudest cheerleaders of Najib Razak during the 1MDB scandal. Defending the world’s biggest crook, Nazri had practically condemned everyone who criticized his former boss over the corruption and money laundering scheme. Switzerland’s Office of the Attorney General (OAG) has labelled 1MDB a Ponzi scheme set up to conceal the fraud.

In 2016, Swiss Attorney General Michael Lauber said there was a “serious suspicion” that Swiss banks were involved in criminal activities linked to 1MDB, supposedly a Malaysian sovereign fund, where some US$800 million from SRC International (a subsidiary of 1MDB) has been misappropriated, hidden in part through the Ponzi scheme.

But the notorious Nazri was not only known for his fierce support for corruption, money laundering and racism. Like him, his son – Mohamad Nedim – was a despicable gangster who likes to pick a fight with anyone who he doesn’t like. Protected by bodyguards, the junior once assaulted a security supervisor at a plush condominium at Mount Kiara in 2012.

Nedim was apparently unimpressed with the security guards of the condominium who insisted that he (who drove a Porsche) and the driver of a luxury MPV comprised his bodyguards must separately recorded their particulars in the log books as part of the condominium management rules. He was captured on CCTV during the attack, choking and punching the security supervisor.

In 2004, Nedim and his group of thuggish friends attacked and killed Darren Kang Tien Hua, a 23-year-old Sheffield University law student, at a restaurant – Warung Uncle Don – in Desa Sri Hartamas. However, thanks to his father’s influence as one of the biggest UMNO gangsters, Nedim walked away a free man – even after assaulting the security guard as well as allegedly murdering Darren.

Switzerland isn’t any pariah country that blindly accepts any gangster from a “La-La Land” like Malaysia. The host country would have conducted a thorough background check on a foreign ambassador candidate. And a man with Nazri’s distinguished credentials would certainly raise dozens of red flags. It didn’t help that Nazri is a political appointee – not a career diplomat.

Because an ambassador and his families enjoy diplomatic immunity, the last thing the Swiss government wants is for the corrupt Nazri to engage in illegal activities, not to mention the prospect that his son may murder someone in the country, and get away with it. Just because the Ismail administration wanted to appoint Nazri as an ambassador, it does not mean the Swiss must agree.

When blogger Hussein Hamid first broke the news, many UMNO cyber troopers claimed it was fake news. But on Sunday (January 16), pro-government mouthpiece – The Star – news media admitted that the Malaysian government was indeed informed by Switzerland of its decision not to accept Nazri’s nomination. Meaning Nazri was more toxic than Jamaluddin and Zahrain combined.

Interestingly, Nazri was not the only candidate being rejected by a foreign country. It seems even neighbouring Indonesia has a certain level of standard to maintain when it rejected another UMNO thug – Tajuddin Abdul Rahman – as the country’s ambassador to Indonesia. Similar to Nazri, Mr Tajuddin was rumoured to be appointed as an ambassador back in September.

Tajuddin was appointed as the Chairman of the Government Backbenchers Club (BBC), replacing Shahidan Kassim who was promoted by the newly crowned PM Ismail to become the Federal Territories Minister. Another highly corrupt UMNO warlord, Tajuddin was sacked as the Chairman of Prasarana in May 2021 (Muhyiddin regime) after a public relations disaster during an LRT accident.

Instead of distancing himself from the incompetent Tajuddin, the clueless prime minister stunningly picked the trash and brought him along during his three-day official visit to Indonesia in November last year. However, after 5 months since he became the designated ambassador to Indonesia, there has been no official confirmation of his appointment.

Did Ismail Sabri really think Indonesia, under the leadership of President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, is a dumping ground for UMNO rejects like Tajuddin? Two days ago (Jan 15), the confused Pasir Salak MP said he has no idea whether he will become the ambassador to Indonesia. The silence from Indonesia indicates that it was not impressed with Tajuddin’s credentials.

While a foreign country can “expressly” reject a candidate, it can also display its rejection by keeping quiet over a nominee. The Malaysian government should get the hint after several months of waiting. It was like a company that never responded to your job application. The host country, in this case Indonesia, is not obliged to give reasons for a refusal to accept Tajuddin as the ambassador.

Like it or not, the rejections of both Nazri and Tajuddin have not only made Malaysia a laughing stock, but also a humiliation to the Agong (King) because the nomination process would have gotten the approvals from the PM as well as the King before submission to the foreign governments. It’s foolish to assume Switzerland and Indonesia are dumb just because the Sabri government is dumb.

