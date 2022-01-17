AS UMNO PLOTS, MCA LEFT IN THE DARK… AS USUAL – ALL EYES ON JOHOR’S WEDNESDAY EXCO MEETING – WILL ASSEMBLY BE DISSOLVED?

Coming Johor exco meet expected to be an interesting one, says Dr Chong

JOHOR BARU: This week’s Johor state executive councillors’ meeting is expected to be an interesting one, with some councillors hoping to get insights from Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad on talk of a looming state election.

Johor unity, trade and consumer affairs committee chairman Dr Chong Fat Full said that so far, the matter had never been brought up at exco level during their weekly discussions.

“So this Wednesday (Jan 19), it will be an interesting exco meeting.

“So far, there have been no indications whatsoever from the MB with regard to calling for a state election.

“He should let us know what is happening as we are also part of the present state government.

“So far the MB has been asking all the exco members to concentrate on their work and achieve their KPIs,” he said on Monday (Jan 17).

The Johor government has 10 state executive councillors comprising five from Barisan Nasional and five from Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu).

Asked if there was any push from Bersatu for a state election, he said there had been nothing so far.

“All issues are ironed out internally,” he said, adding that no one planned to “jump ship” to trigger a state election.

Talk of an impending state election gained traction following the death of Kempas assemblyman Datuk Osman Sapian recently, leaving the present Umno-led government with a one-seat majority in the state assembly.

Dr Chong, who is also Bersatu affiliate wing (non-Malays) deputy national chairman, said it was better to have a general election instead of just concentrating on a state election.

“Whenever that happens, we will be ready as the MOU between the Prime Minister and Pakatan Harapan is expected to expire in July this year anyway,” he added.

Bersatu has 12 seats in Johor with the Kempas state seat vacant following Osman’s death.

ANN

