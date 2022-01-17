INDEED, DON’T BE SO FAKE – ‘THANOS’ HAMZAH SHOULD HELP ALL STATELESS KIDS – AND NOT CHOOSE & PICK CASES THAT HELP HIM SCORE POLITICAL POINTS! – HANNAH YEOH TELLS HOME MINISTER TO REFORM CITIZENSHIP LAWS – EVEN AS EQUALLY-INSINCERE ISMAIL SABRI JUMPS ON THE ‘I’M NICE’ BANDWAGON
Hannah Yeoh: Home minister should reform Malaysia’s citizenship laws to help all stateless kids, not act case by case
In a brief Facebook post, Yeoh wrote of the crucial time for children who grow up stateless, and urged for a review of Malaysia’s citizenship policies.
This morning, Hamzah had in a Facebook post wrote that he felt touched about the story regarding the 22-year-old individual.
“I felt touched when informed of this matter last week and had ordered my officer to investigate the veracity of the information that was given first before making any decisions,” he said.
Along with Hamzah’s Facebook post, he had also included a link to local daily Harian Metro’s January 14 report regarding 22-year-old Rohana Abdullah, who was born to an Indonesian mother and a Malaysian father.
According to this report and a separate report by Harian Metro also on January 14, the 83-year-old Malaysian woman Chee Hoi Lan had adopted Rohana when she was two months old, when the child was left behind by the mother who had to return to Indonesia.
Chee was working as a kindergarten teacher at the same kindergarten where Rohana’s biological mother was working as a cleaner and where Rohana was left behind.
Chee had reportedly decided to raise Rohana like her own child, and had spent her own funds in sending her for Islamic religious classes and had also ensured that Rohana ate halal food or food permissible for Muslims and practised Muslim beliefs since young.
Chee said she was relieved that she had ensured that Rohana had remained as a Muslim, and said that her wish before dying is to see Rohana marry and having a career and being happy.
Rohana reportedly said she had to quit schooling as she did not have documents, and had at one time had severe anxiety and sought to take her own life but had then thought of her biological mother and adoptive mother if she were to have died.
Saying that she thought the world to be unfair as she had to bear the errors of her biological parents when she was not at fault, Rohana reportedly also said she only hoped to be given a status to live like others including to marry and open a bank account.
Rohana’s biological father had reportedly went missing while the Indonesian biological mother was said to have visited Malaysia several times while she was being raised by Chee, with Rohana also saying that she had applied for Malaysian citizenship since 2016 without receiving any response.
Rohana and Chee had met with the latter’s former student Gulam Muszaffar Ghulam Mustakim, who chaired the Batu Zone Residents Representative Council.
Gulam Muszaffar was reported saying that a discussion was held with the home ministry regarding Rohana’s citizenship matter and that he would send an official letter to Hamzah soon for further action.
Besides Hamzah, the National Registration Department (NRD) was also seen sharing the same Harian Metro news report on Facebook today, while the Home Ministry also reshared his post.
Under Malaysia’s existing citizenship laws which are frequently contested in court by stateless Malaysia-born children seeking to be recognised as Malaysians, children who are born locally to a Malaysian father and non-Malaysian mother — who were not legally married at the time of the child’s birth — face the risk of becoming stateless children.
While the Malaysian government has often cited the Federal Constitution’s provisions in saying that such children would take on their non-Malaysian biological mother’s nationality, many citizenship cases — especially those that reach the courts — involve children who have lived in Malaysia their whole lives.
In some cases as seen in news reports, they live in Malaysia with their Malaysian father and non-Malaysian mother who had later married legally, while other cases for example involve them being cared for by Malaysians while the non-Malaysian biological mother had become untraceable.
Other citizenship cases for example include children who were adopted by Malaysian couples and with their biological parents unknown, with such children having often also faced difficulties in the past due to the government requiring them to prove that they are truly stateless to ensure they had not taken on the biological mother’s citizenship.
These children who seek to be recognised as Malaysian citizens are stateless because they are not citizens of any country. MALAY MAIL
PM gives commitment to assist Rohana Abdullah with her citizenship woes
KUALA LUMPUR — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob has given his commitment to assist Rohana Abdullah, who was abandoned as a two-month-old baby at a kindergarten 22 years ago after her Indonesian mother returned to her country.
In the posting, the prime minister, who was seen in his vehicle, contacted Rohana to get a true picture of the difficulties faced by the young woman.
Ismail Sabri said he found out about the difficulties experienced by Rohana after reading it in the newspaper.
“If there is any (development) later, my officer will contact you,” he said in a video lasting 1 minute and 5 seconds.
Rohana was also heard thanking the prime minister and hoping that he could help her.
Media previously reported that Rohana, 22, was abandoned by her Indonesian mother and has been raised by Chee Hoi Lan, 83, who was a kindergarten teacher where Rohana’s mother worked as a cleaner, ever since.
Rohana was reportedly forced to drop out of school because she did not have identification documents, and had experienced anxiety due to the problems.
In the meantime, Ismail Sabri, through a posting on his Facebook page, also thanked Chee for taking care of Rohana with love.
He said Rohana was brought up well and received Islamic religious education although Chee is of a different religion.
“InsyaAllah, for the sake of Rohana’s future, I will assist her in getting her citizenship and identity card.
“To Chee Hoi Lan, thank you best regards from me for taking of Rohana with boundless love,” he said. — Bernama
MALAY MAIL / BERNAMA
.