THE GREAT ESCAPE – ‘HOUDINI’ NAJIB SHOWS HAND – OPENLY PUSHES FOR URGENT JOHOR POLLS, DISMISSES COVID-19 CONCERNS – AS THE PROSPECT OF 12-YEARS OF JAIL GROWS UNCOMFORTABLY CLOSE

No spike in Covid-19 cases was recorded after the Sarawak state elections in December, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said on Thursday.
KUALA LUMPUR: Fresh state assembly elections in Johor will not lead to a surge in Covid-19 cases if the public continues to exercise caution, says former prime minister Najib Razak.
Najib said tighter election SOPs had been shown to have worked well, as there was no surge in Covid-19 cases after the recent elections in Melaka and Sarawak.
“To me, there is no impediment in terms of health concerns to not have state elections because Melaka and Sarawak have proven that if you have specific guidelines, then elections won’t lead to an increase in Covid-19 cases.
“Whether we have a state election (in Johor) or not is up to the powers that be to decide … But from a health perspective, I don’t think there are any concerns, provided people don’t go overboard and act wisely,” he said today.
Rumours of early Johor state assembly elections began circulating in December shortly after the death of Kempas assemblyman Osman Sapian of Perikatan Nasional on Dec 21.
The Johor state government, comprising Barisan Nasional and PN, has a one-seat majority in the state assembly, with 28 seats to Pakatan Harapan’s 27.
Yesterday, Amanah deputy president Salahuddin Ayub said Putrajaya should just dissolve Parliament and call for a general election if Johor was to go to the polls. “If you want to get the people’s mandate and you’re confident that you can get their support, then just dissolve Parliament now,” said Salahuddin, who is also a member of the Johor state assembly. FMT
Another state polls soon?
There is growing speculation that the Umno leadership will soon order Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad to seek a dissolution of the state assembly to pave the way for fresh polls.
The dominant faction in Umno led by party president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is looking to capitalise on the momentum from BN’s strong performance in last November’s Malacca state assembly election.
Zahid’s faction has also pressured Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob to call for early polls at the federal level but the Umno vice-president, who is from an opposing faction, has resisted such calls.
Political operatives within Johor Umno, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that preparations were being made. Umno vice-president Mohamed Khaled Nordin has also been very public about the preparations.
The state opposition said that they too have caught wind of the plan and expect snap polls could happen as soon as February, after Chinese New Year.
If the snap polls in Johor proceed as planned and Umno emerges on top, it will put further pressure on Ismail Sabri to call for an early federal election, even though it is not due until the middle of 2023.
Ismail Sabri is mindful that in the event of a federal election, Zahid, by virtue of his seniority, holds all the cards – including deciding Umno’s election candidates and its future MPs whose support determines who becomes prime minister.
Following the passing of Kempas assemblyperson Osman Sapian last month, the BN-PN coalition in Johor is governing with 28 seats to the opposition’s 27 – a one-seat majority. BN is hoping to win enough seats to govern alone. MKINI
