THE AZAM COVERUP INTENSIFIES AS CALLS TO FIND OUT HIS SOURCES OF FUNDS GROW – ANOTHER UMNO-PN APPOINTEE SPEAKER AZHAR BLOCKS PARLIAMENT PANEL FROM OPENING TO THE PUBLIC HEARING INTO MACC CHIEF’S SHARE PURCHASES

Find out Azam Baki’s source of funds, says ex-MACC oversight board chair

AZAM Baki’s source of money to purchase shares must be investigated, said Tunku Abdul Aziz Tunku Ibrahim.

The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission chief commissioner may have brought his brother into the picture to hide possible corrupt activity, he added.

“The authorities must investigate the allegation against Azam and find out how and where he got the money to buy the shares,” he told The Malaysian Insight.

“From experience, this can be used as an instrument to hide corrupt activity.”

“In other words, his corrupt money is parked there, but when people ask him, he says it is not his, it is his brother’s, and this requires more than just seeking clarification.”

Azam allegedly owned 2.15 million shares in Excel Force MSC Bhd in 2015, as well as 1.93 million shares in Gets Global Bhd the same year and 1.02 million shares the following year.

Azam said he allowed his brother, Nasir, to use his trading account to purchase shares from the two companies. The MACC Anti-Corruption Advisory Board has cleared him of any wrongdoing.

However, the Securities Commission announced that it will question the chief commissioner over his ownership of corporate shares and possible breach of regulations, since he admitted that his brother used his account.

According to section 25 of the Securities Industry (Central Depositories) Act 1991, each securities account opened with a central depository must be in the name of the beneficial owner of the deposited securities or an authorised nominee.

The Special Select Committee on Agencies under the Prime Minister’s Department will meet to discuss the chief commissioner’s controversial shares ownership on Wednesday.

DAP adviser Lim Kit Siang has urged Azam to voluntarily appear before the committee.

Azam stressed that he will not resign, amid mounting pressure for him to do so, claiming only the Yang di-Pertuan Agong can terminate his service.  TMI

Speaker has power to move for open hearing, says PAC chairmanemail sharing button

Public Accounts Committee chairman Wong Kah Woh has told Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun a closed door inquiry will not ensure complete cooperation from everyone involved.

PETALING JAYA: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Wong Kah Woh says Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun has the power to initiate the suspension of Parliament’s Standing Orders to make the inquiry into Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki’s shareholding public.

He was commenting on Azhar’s statement yesterday that Wednesday’s hearing by the Parliament Select Committee for Agencies in the Prime Minister’s Department will not be open to the public due to the Standing Orders.

In a statement this morning, Wong said: “The Speaker is not right. He has the power to initiate the suspension of the Standing Orders by referring the same to the House for a decision pursuant to Standing Order 90(2).

“With the suspension of Standing Order 85, any parliamentary committee’s proceedings can be aired online and be opened to the public.”

The Ipoh Timor MP also described as “totally absurd” Azhar’s statement that the closed door proceeding was meant to ensure complete cooperation from everyone involved.

“Firstly, all witnesses are duty-bound to give full cooperation to the committee and shall answer all questions raised to him during the proceeding.

“Secondly, any person who gives false answers has not only committed a contempt of the House, but is also liable for an offence under Section 193 of the Penal Code as provided for in Section 20 of the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952,” he said.

He said all the notes of proceedings were recorded in the Hansard and published together with the committee’s report.

“A closed door proceeding doesn’t automatically guarantee a witness’ honesty, and an open proceeding doesn’t mean a witness can then evade telling the truth. It makes no difference on the issue of the content of the testimony, whether or not the proceeding is closed or open.

“The purpose of setting up PSCs for various subjects is not meant for window dressing but shall serve as a serious move towards parliamentary reforms. Parliamentary reforms will not be complete if we are still holding closed door proceedings.

“The Parliamentary Standing Order Committee in 2019 had made the decision for all parliamentary committees’ proceedings to be made public, and the hardware requirements for live proceedings are all ready and in place on the Malaysia Parliament TV channel,” he said.

Wong said the “spirit should be that all parliamentary committees’ proceedings be made public, unless for cases that involve national security”.

“With such an important subject in hand, why is the Speaker still hesitant for an open proceeding to enable the public to watch, evaluate and scrutinise the testimony given by the witnesses?” he asked.

“It is the public’s right to know. It is an important issue involving the top ranking officer which has put the integrity of MACC at stake. It is time for the Speaker to ensure that all parliamentary committees can function efficiently and effectively to check on the executive.”  FMT

