THE AZAM COVERUP INTENSIFIES AS CALLS TO FIND OUT HIS SOURCES OF FUNDS GROW – ANOTHER UMNO-PN APPOINTEE SPEAKER AZHAR BLOCKS PARLIAMENT PANEL FROM OPENING TO THE PUBLIC HEARING INTO MACC CHIEF’S SHARE PURCHASES

PETALING JAYA: Public Accounts Committee (PAC) chairman Wong Kah Woh says Dewan Rakyat Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun has the power to initiate the suspension of Parliament’s Standing Orders to make the inquiry into Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief Azam Baki’s shareholding public.
He was commenting on Azhar’s statement yesterday that Wednesday’s hearing by the Parliament Select Committee for Agencies in the Prime Minister’s Department will not be open to the public due to the Standing Orders.
In a statement this morning, Wong said: “The Speaker is not right. He has the power to initiate the suspension of the Standing Orders by referring the same to the House for a decision pursuant to Standing Order 90(2).
“With the suspension of Standing Order 85, any parliamentary committee’s proceedings can be aired online and be opened to the public.”
The Ipoh Timor MP also described as “totally absurd” Azhar’s statement that the closed door proceeding was meant to ensure complete cooperation from everyone involved.
“Firstly, all witnesses are duty-bound to give full cooperation to the committee and shall answer all questions raised to him during the proceeding.
“Secondly, any person who gives false answers has not only committed a contempt of the House, but is also liable for an offence under Section 193 of the Penal Code as provided for in Section 20 of the Houses of Parliament (Privileges and Powers) Act 1952,” he said.
He said all the notes of proceedings were recorded in the Hansard and published together with the committee’s report.
“A closed door proceeding doesn’t automatically guarantee a witness’ honesty, and an open proceeding doesn’t mean a witness can then evade telling the truth. It makes no difference on the issue of the content of the testimony, whether or not the proceeding is closed or open.
“The purpose of setting up PSCs for various subjects is not meant for window dressing but shall serve as a serious move towards parliamentary reforms. Parliamentary reforms will not be complete if we are still holding closed door proceedings.
“The Parliamentary Standing Order Committee in 2019 had made the decision for all parliamentary committees’ proceedings to be made public, and the hardware requirements for live proceedings are all ready and in place on the Malaysia Parliament TV channel,” he said.
Wong said the “spirit should be that all parliamentary committees’ proceedings be made public, unless for cases that involve national security”.
“With such an important subject in hand, why is the Speaker still hesitant for an open proceeding to enable the public to watch, evaluate and scrutinise the testimony given by the witnesses?” he asked.
“It is the public’s right to know. It is an important issue involving the top ranking officer which has put the integrity of MACC at stake. It is time for the Speaker to ensure that all parliamentary committees can function efficiently and effectively to check on the executive.” FMT
